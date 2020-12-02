Van Hauen reaches milestone as Bees resume play

On a night when Krista Van Hauen became the winningest women’s basketball coach in St. Ambrose University history, the Fighting Bees had more than a milestone to celebrate.
They welcomed a return to action Wednesday, showing no signs of a month-long layoff as they rolled to a 94-49 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange at Lee Lohman Arena.
The victory was the 192nd at St. Ambrose for Van Hauen, moving the 11th-year coach past current Missouri coach Robin Becker Pingeton on the school’s all-time wins list, a list that includes Iowa coach Lisa Bluder with 165 victories as the coach of the Bees.
“There have been some tremendous coaches over the years here and it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath with them, very humbling,’’ Van Hauen said. “St. Ambrose is a special place with special people. I found that out shortly after I arrived here in 2010 and it’s still the case today.’’
Holding the game ball and enjoying a bouquet of flowers given to her by her parents, Van Hauen posed for a picture with her team following Wednesday’s game.
Once back in the locker room, her players showered Van Hauen with confetti and balloons to celebrate the feat.
The Fighting Bees coach said moments like that throughout her tenure have made the job rewarding.
“None of this would have been possible without the kids who have been part of the program over the past 10 years,’’ Van Hauen said.
“I just get to coach them. They are the ones who go out and perform. They earn the wins. Every year, every team has been special in its own way. In my mind, this is about all of them more than it is me. They all have a part in this.’’
Those sentiments seemed even more appropriate Wednesday when St. Ambrose played for the first time since winning its opener 32 days earlier, its season put on hold because of COVID-19 issues.
The Fighting Bees showed few signs of rust, grabbing a 19-6 lead five-and-half minutes into the first quarter and building a lead which reached 48-25 by halftime and 74-35 after three quarters.
“There were things we could have done better, and will, but we’ve talked a lot the last few days about simply being grateful that we can play,’’ Van Hauen said.
“A lot of programs aren’t getting this chance to play games in December and St. Ambrose is allowing us to do that. Our kids have learned what it's like not to have a chance to play and we’re not taking a single day for granted. They seem to want to make the most of any chance we get.’’
Following a week of practice, the Fighting Bees shot 61.4 percent in their return to action and worked the ball effectively in and out against Hannibal-LaGrange.
“It felt good just to be out there,’’ said Jamie Martens, who collected seven of the Bees’ 23 assists and collected five points and five rebounds while at the controls of the St. Ambrose offense.
“We moved the ball around pretty well, put each other in a position to get some good open looks and do some good things. We’re thankful for the chance to play and we’re happy for coach, it’s a good win for her.’’
Kylie Wroblewski led a group of four Fighting Bees who scored in double figures, knocking down 9-of-10 shots on her way to a 23-point game in 20 minutes of action.
Anna Plumer contributed 14 points, Jaynee Prestegaard totaled 12 and Madeline Prestegaard had 10 as 13 St. Ambrose players scored points and 11 contributed to a 40-18 advantage on the boards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!