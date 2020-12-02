Van Hauen reaches milestone as Bees resume play

“None of this would have been possible without the kids who have been part of the program over the past 10 years,’’ Van Hauen said.

“I just get to coach them. They are the ones who go out and perform. They earn the wins. Every year, every team has been special in its own way. In my mind, this is about all of them more than it is me. They all have a part in this.’’

Those sentiments seemed even more appropriate Wednesday when St. Ambrose played for the first time since winning its opener 32 days earlier, its season put on hold because of COVID-19 issues.

The Fighting Bees showed few signs of rust, grabbing a 19-6 lead five-and-half minutes into the first quarter and building a lead which reached 48-25 by halftime and 74-35 after three quarters.

“There were things we could have done better, and will, but we’ve talked a lot the last few days about simply being grateful that we can play,’’ Van Hauen said.

“A lot of programs aren’t getting this chance to play games in December and St. Ambrose is allowing us to do that. Our kids have learned what it's like not to have a chance to play and we’re not taking a single day for granted. They seem to want to make the most of any chance we get.’’