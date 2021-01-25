VanHyfte one of the family at Central Missouri

Morgan VanHyfte found something in the women’s basketball program at Central Missouri she never anticipated experiencing again in her playing career.
Searching for a new collegiate program after dealing with a coaching change and an injury during two years at Illinois State, VanHyfte wanted a fresh start.
The senior from Annawan looked into several programs before taking a trip to Warrensburg, Mo., to see what the Jennies' program was all about.
“It was my third visit and right away, it felt like a family,’’ VanHyfte said. “In high school, I played with my sisters so it was a family thing, had a real family feel to it, and when I left Annawan I felt like I would never find that feeling again. But, I did.’’
For the past three seasons, VanHyfte has been part of the family of one of the nation’s top NCAA Division II women’s basketball programs.
The Central Missouri program is somewhat unique in that among the assistant coaches for 17th-year coach Dave Slifer is his wife, Tammy, whose own college career began at Black Hawk East in Kewanee.
“With the coaches and the players I spent time with on my visit, I felt that family connection,’’ VanHyfte said. “The coaches here really treat their players as family and the atmosphere, it is just like being back in home in Annawan.’’
VanHyfte ended up sharing an apartment with three teammates who hosted her on that recruiting visit, joining the Jennies program just after it had won the NCAA Division II national championship in 2018.
“The whole feeling around here then was great. It was a winning environment, something I wanted to get back to being a part of and something that I was used to coming out of high school,’’ VanHyfte said, referencing the cumulative 113-21 record she helped Annawan build at the high school level.
“Coming off of a national championship season, there definitely was a winning culture here and I felt like it gave me a chance to be part of a special program and enjoy winning again.’’
One thing has changed for VanHyfte since she piled up 1,901 points during her high school career and earned first-team all-state honors in Illinois.
Her game has evolved.
VanHyfte has developed into one of Central Missouri’s top defenders and is now a co-captain on a team with seven newcomers on its roster.
She has become a leader on a team that won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship a year ago and is currently 10-2 and sitting in second place in its conference just past the mid-point of the league season.
“In high school, I definitely had a scorer’s mentality, but that’s not what they needed from me here,’’ VanHyfte said. “There are plenty of scorers on our team. My specialty now is defense and I take pride in that.’’
The 6-foot wing brought a defensive energy to the court for the Jennies in her first season at Central Missouri, starting 15 games and averaging 4.1 points per game as a sophomore.
VanHyfte started the final 27 games the Jennies played a year ago, averaging 4.7 points per game and ranking among the leaders in the MIAA with 1.8 steals per game.
This season as a fifth-year senior, she has started in all 12 games Central Missouri has played and her current averages of 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game are the best of her collegiate career.
“I can step up and score when I’m needed to do that, I haven’t lost that part of my game, but last year I was in a lineup that included three all-Americans,’’ VanHyfte said. “The best thing I can do to help lead our team is play defense and do the type of things that make a difference that way.’’
VanHyfte, who received her undergraduate degree in anthropology last May and is on track to earn a Master’s of Business Administration in August as a precursor to attending law school, is making a difference off the court as well.
In a year in which a number of teams have had seasons canceled or are playing limiting schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VanHyfte relishes every opportunity.
“I’m grateful for every day I get the chance to play,’’ she said. “As a senior, it means a lot. It’s motivation. I want to make the most out of every practice, every game. Along with the other two captains, we try to lead the newcomers by example every day and keep the Jennies program moving forward.’’