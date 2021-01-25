VanHyfte one of the family at Central Missouri

The 6-foot wing brought a defensive energy to the court for the Jennies in her first season at Central Missouri, starting 15 games and averaging 4.1 points per game as a sophomore.

VanHyfte started the final 27 games the Jennies played a year ago, averaging 4.7 points per game and ranking among the leaders in the MIAA with 1.8 steals per game.

This season as a fifth-year senior, she has started in all 12 games Central Missouri has played and her current averages of 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game are the best of her collegiate career.

“I can step up and score when I’m needed to do that, I haven’t lost that part of my game, but last year I was in a lineup that included three all-Americans,’’ VanHyfte said. “The best thing I can do to help lead our team is play defense and do the type of things that make a difference that way.’’

VanHyfte, who received her undergraduate degree in anthropology last May and is on track to earn a Master’s of Business Administration in August as a precursor to attending law school, is making a difference off the court as well.

In a year in which a number of teams have had seasons canceled or are playing limiting schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VanHyfte relishes every opportunity.

“I’m grateful for every day I get the chance to play,’’ she said. “As a senior, it means a lot. It’s motivation. I want to make the most out of every practice, every game. Along with the other two captains, we try to lead the newcomers by example every day and keep the Jennies program moving forward.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.