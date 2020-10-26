Veteran Bees look to finish success

An all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection throughout his career, Kerr averaged a team-leading 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season but Shovlain said the 6-foot-7 forward brings more than that to the program.

“His ability to finish around the basket and shoot from deep are important for us, but he is one of those guys who sets a great example in the way he works and leads,’’ Shovlain said. “We’ve got some good leaders on this team and the guys, they’ve been working hard.’’

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic that kept players off the court together throughout much of the offseason, Shovlain said his team returned to practice this fall physically stronger.

“These guys have had a lot thrown at them with the virus, but they came back ready and it was obvious that they’ve put the work in,’’ Shovlain said. “We had an okay season last year, but we didn’t meet our expectations and you can tell that this group is motivated by that.’’

Senior forward Michael Williams, who averaged 15 points last season, senses that as well.

He believes a strong group of freshmen has helped energize preseason practices and is positioning St. Ambrose to meet high expectations from start to finish.