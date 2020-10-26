Veteran Bees look to finish success

When the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team tips off the season Saturday, it will be all about how the Fighting Bees finish.
Finishing plays, finishing the chase for a 50-50 ball, finishing off an opponent early when the opportunity is there, those are the finishes St. Ambrose has been focusing on as a veteran team prepares to take the court.
“We found ourselves in a number of close games last season, but when we’re talking about finishing we aren’t necessarily talking about what happens in the last 30 seconds,’’ Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.
“We have to develop that ability to finish when we can, get the basket, get the loose ball or the rebound, take the lead with eight minutes left in the half from eight points to 15, finish things off that way.’’
St. Ambrose has the experience to accomplish those things.
The Fighting Bees return five players with significant starting experience, including three who started at least 30 games a year ago during a 16-15 season.
“With the freshmen we have coming in and the guys we have coming back, we feel like we’re in a position to do a lot of good things this year,’’ senior John Kerr said. “We were in a lot of tough games last season and it’s up to us to finish those off, use our experience to get the win when it’s there for us to get.’’
An all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection throughout his career, Kerr averaged a team-leading 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season but Shovlain said the 6-foot-7 forward brings more than that to the program.
“His ability to finish around the basket and shoot from deep are important for us, but he is one of those guys who sets a great example in the way he works and leads,’’ Shovlain said. “We’ve got some good leaders on this team and the guys, they’ve been working hard.’’
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic that kept players off the court together throughout much of the offseason, Shovlain said his team returned to practice this fall physically stronger.
“These guys have had a lot thrown at them with the virus, but they came back ready and it was obvious that they’ve put the work in,’’ Shovlain said. “We had an okay season last year, but we didn’t meet our expectations and you can tell that this group is motivated by that.’’
Senior forward Michael Williams, who averaged 15 points last season, senses that as well.
He believes a strong group of freshmen has helped energize preseason practices and is positioning St. Ambrose to meet high expectations from start to finish.
“They’re bringing it every day and they’re picking up the upperclassmen. There’s a lot of new energy in the gym and that is only going to make us better, guys pushing each other to improve,’’ Williams said. “The pieces that we’ve added to the roster are just what we needed.’’
Shovlain believes three freshmen, 6-5, 220-pound wing Jake Conerty of Mission Viejo, Calif., 6-1 guard Jake Friel of Hebron, Ind., and 6-6 forward Nathan Moeller from Clinton Prince of Peace, are positioned to contribute early.
The Fighting Bees’ 38th-year coach also likes what he sees from several other returning underclassmen who will complement the starting experience St. Ambrose has in Kerr, Williams, seniors Dylan Kaczmarek, Tom Kazanecki and junior wing Ben Schols.
“We’ve had a solid team the past couple of years, but can we get to that next level and meet the expectations. That’s where we start this year, trying to take that next step,’’ Shovlain said.
Coaches in the CCAC picked St. Ambrose to finish in the upper third in the 15-team conference, something Shovlain believes is attainable if the Fighting Bees can meet the challenge of finishing.
St. Ambrose will get only one chance within the CCAC, playing a single roundrobin schedule beginning on Jan. 2 because of the coronavirus. All seven games against league foes the Bees kept on their revised schedule prior to that date will be considered nonconference games.
“Every game will be important. If we can do a better job with our defensive sequences, mix things up a little better, I think there are some good possibilities,’’ Shovlain said.
Turning those possibilities into reality is what the Fighting Bees have been working toward, first in their own driveways while at home during the offseason and now together again on the court at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We have a lot of seniors on this team and we’ve stuck together,’’ Williams said. “The time, it goes by fast, and we we’re working together to make sure this season can be as good as it can be. We’re pushing each other, holding each other accountable. We want it to be something special.’’
Kerr, who begins his senior season just outside the top 20 on the St. Ambrose career scoring list and seventh on the school’s all-time rebounding list, said the foundation has been laid for that to happen.
“It all gets real starting on Saturday and we’re anxious to see where it can lead,’’ Kerr said.
