Virus changes Valley tourney set-up

Safety first, then basketball.
When Hoops in the Heartland returns to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament will have a different look and feel from the conference’s four previous tournaments held in the Quad-Cities.
Women’s basketball players on Missouri Valley Conference teams have been tested for COVID-19 regularly throughout the season and that won’t change as teams begin competing for the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA tourney field.
Missouri Valley officials and TaxSlayer Arena staff has been working with Genesis Sports Medicine on plans that will allow the first sporting event to take place at the TaxSlayer Center since last year’s Hoops in the Heartland was cancelled hours before tipoff.
All players and coaches as well as tournament and arena staff will be tested for COVID-19 each day.
For participating student-athletes, coaches and team personnel, the testing will be similar to what they have gone through throughout the season and what teams that advance further in postseason play can continue to expect.
Dr. Jose Armendariz, CAQSM, the medical director of Genesis Sports Medicine, said the plan put in place by TaxSlayer Center management aligns well with what Genesis Sports Medicine can provide.
“We look forward to a safe event for everyone,’’ Armendariz said.
That includes for the limited number of fans who will be allowed to attend.
The Missouri Valley announced Tuesday that only parents and immediate family members of participants who are placed on a pass list by league schools will be allowed into the each game.
Those fans will be asked to adhere to guidelines that part of re-opening plans for the TaxSlayer Center.
That includes mandatory masks for all staff members and spectators except when consuming food or beverages in their designated seat and cashless concession sales for pre-packaged concessions available on a grab-and-go basis.
Spectators who do attend will be seated in pods of two-to-four spectators spread out through the arena. Media members, including radio broadcasts from participating schools, have been relocated from courtside to areas in the lower seating bowl of the arena and there will be no access to the playing floor.
The TaxSlayer Center, which has earned national recognition for its re-opening safety plan, also plans to have its staff frequently disinfect all public areas of the arena throughout the tournament.
While State of Illinois requirements will limit the size of the crowd inside the arena, there will still be ways for fans to stay connected with the action. All tournament games will be shown on ESPN+.