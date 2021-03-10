Virus changes Valley tourney set-up

“We look forward to a safe event for everyone,’’ Armendariz said.

That includes for the limited number of fans who will be allowed to attend.

The Missouri Valley announced Tuesday that only parents and immediate family members of participants who are placed on a pass list by league schools will be allowed into the each game.

Those fans will be asked to adhere to guidelines that part of re-opening plans for the TaxSlayer Center.

That includes mandatory masks for all staff members and spectators except when consuming food or beverages in their designated seat and cashless concession sales for pre-packaged concessions available on a grab-and-go basis.

Spectators who do attend will be seated in pods of two-to-four spectators spread out through the arena. Media members, including radio broadcasts from participating schools, have been relocated from courtside to areas in the lower seating bowl of the arena and there will be no access to the playing floor.

The TaxSlayer Center, which has earned national recognition for its re-opening safety plan, also plans to have its staff frequently disinfect all public areas of the arena throughout the tournament.

While State of Illinois requirements will limit the size of the crowd inside the arena, there will still be ways for fans to stay connected with the action. All tournament games will be shown on ESPN+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.