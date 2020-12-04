Warnock, Hawkeyes set for early Big Ten opener

There has been a unique sense of urgency for the Iowa women’s basketball team in practices this week.
Ten days after tipping off a season which has seen the Hawkeyes win their first two games, it’s Big Ten time for Iowa.
“It’s been different,’’ Hawkeye sophomore McKenna Warnock said. “The practices have been longer and a little more intense. There is definitely a different feel to things.’’
Iowa plays the first game of an expanded 20-game Big Ten schedule on Saturday, hosting Wisconsin at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Road trips to Michigan State and Ohio State follow the next two Saturdays for the Hawkeyes, an earlier-than-ever start to league play for coach Lisa Bluder’s team.
“Things are going to be a little different this year and we need to be ready to go,’’ Bluder said.
Bluder liked that Iowa was able to play at Drake on Wednesday, a 103-97 victory that provided the Hawkeyes with an idea of how different playing on the road will be this season because of COVID-19 protocols.
Wisconsin brings a 1-0 record to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, idle since defeating Western Illinois 73-66 on Sunday after having its opener against Miami (Ohio) postponed.
It’s a game Warnock welcomes.
The 6-foot-1 forward from Marshall, Wis., who grew up less than 15 minutes away from the Wisconsin campus, enters the game averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
The early-season numbers reflect the work Warnock put into her game after averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman.
“I’ve created my own identity more this year,’’ Warnock said. “I got a lot stronger off the court so that’s helped me on the court rebound and do those little things that are expected of me this year.’’
Those “little things’’ loom large.
Bluder expects Warnock’s versatility to benefit Iowa this season.
“She can play so many different positions on the floor. She’s going to be a big asset for us over the next three years,’’ Bluder said.
Warnock is providing Iowa with a needed rebounding presence, but also blends the ability to shoot from 3-point range, drive and post up on the offensive end of the court.
“I’m excited to play Wisconsin. That’s always exciting for me to play them. It’s early this year, but we want to get off to a good start in the Big Ten,’’ Warnock said. “This is our first conference game so we need to be ready to go.’’
