Warnock, Hawkeyes set for early Big Ten opener

The 6-foot-1 forward from Marshall, Wis., who grew up less than 15 minutes away from the Wisconsin campus, enters the game averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The early-season numbers reflect the work Warnock put into her game after averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman.

“I’ve created my own identity more this year,’’ Warnock said. “I got a lot stronger off the court so that’s helped me on the court rebound and do those little things that are expected of me this year.’’

Those “little things’’ loom large.

Bluder expects Warnock’s versatility to benefit Iowa this season.

“She can play so many different positions on the floor. She’s going to be a big asset for us over the next three years,’’ Bluder said.

Warnock is providing Iowa with a needed rebounding presence, but also blends the ability to shoot from 3-point range, drive and post up on the offensive end of the court.

“I’m excited to play Wisconsin. That’s always exciting for me to play them. It’s early this year, but we want to get off to a good start in the Big Ten,’’ Warnock said. “This is our first conference game so we need to be ready to go.’’

