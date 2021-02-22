 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly honor a record for Clark

Weekly honor a record for Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark set a Big Ten record on Monday, named the conference's freshman of the week in women's basketball for a league-record 11th time this season.

Clark, who was also named to the Big Ten's weekly honor roll, has won the honor 11 times in the 13 weeks it has been presented.

She was recognized after recording her fourth consecutive 30-point game of the season with a 32-point effort in the Hawkeyes' win Thursday over Penn State.

Clark has eight 30-point games this season, the most in NCAA Division I women's basketball by a freshman since the 2009-10 season when Oral Roberts' Kevi Luper and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne accomplished the feat.

In addition to her 32 points, Clark had seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in Iowa's lone game last week.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ambrose women finish strong
Basketball

Ambrose women finish strong

  • Updated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — A fast start and a strong finish allowed the St. Ambrose women's basketball team to close the regular season with a wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News