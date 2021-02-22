Weekly honor a record for Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark set a Big Ten record on Monday, named the conference's freshman of the week in women's basketball for a league-record 11th time this season.

Clark, who was also named to the Big Ten's weekly honor roll, has won the honor 11 times in the 13 weeks it has been presented.

She was recognized after recording her fourth consecutive 30-point game of the season with a 32-point effort in the Hawkeyes' win Thursday over Penn State.

Clark has eight 30-point games this season, the most in NCAA Division I women's basketball by a freshman since the 2009-10 season when Oral Roberts' Kevi Luper and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne accomplished the feat.

In addition to her 32 points, Clark had seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in Iowa's lone game last week.

