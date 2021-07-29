Wieskamp, Garza and Dosunmu selected in second round

Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.

But chances are, all of them walked away very happy with the outcome.

Wieskamp was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 41st overall selection and Garza, his Iowa teammate, was chosen 11 picks later by the Detroit Pistons.

And Dosunmu is going to get to stay home. The University of Illinois All-American, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was taken by the hometown Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall selection.

The former Chicago Morgan Park star became the first Fighting Illini player to be drafted since Meyers Leonard went to Portland in the first round (11th overall) in 2012.

Wieskamp,a former Muscatine High School star, and Garza also ended a draft drought for their school, becoming the first Hawkeyes to be drafted since Aaron White in 2015.

It marks the first time since 1998 that Iowa has had two players selected in the draft.

Wieskamp is the 14th player from the Quad-Cities area to be drafted, the first since Rock Island’s Pete Mickeal went to the New York Knicks in the second round in 2000.