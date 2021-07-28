Wieskamp finally gets to see if hard work has paid off

Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.
In more ways than one.
The former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa star has spent a great deal of time on airplanes, criss-crossing the country doing workouts for NBA teams.
He also has made a considerable climb up the NBA’s draft board to the point where he is almost certain to be selected in Thursday night’s NBA draft and could even have an outside shot at becoming Iowa’s first Round 1 pick in 23 years.
But as the draft approaches, Wieskamp admitted he still isn’t entirely sure what to expect.
“There are just no certainties … There are just no guarantees at this point,’’ he said. “You’ve just kind of got to wait and see what happens, I guess.’’
He said he hopes to be the first Hawkeye to go in the first round since Davenport’s Ricky Davis went No. 21 overall in 1998. But the draft, beyond the first few picks, is highly unpredictable, even for those closely involved.
“I know there’s some teams that are interested in the late first round but you don’t know until you know,’’ Wieskamp added. “I hope that that happens but I don’t know for sure yet.’’
The 6-foot-6 wing, who opted to leave the Hawkeyes following his junior season, definitely has put himself in position for some good things to happen.
When the college basketball season ended, teammate Luka Garza was regarded as the Hawkeyes’ top draft prospect. He was reeling in national player of the year awards almost daily and appeared likely to be at least a second-round consideration.
Wieskamp, younger and less heralded, was going to test the draft waters for the second time in three years, but it wasn’t certain he even would remain in the draft and it was much less certain he might actually be drafted.
Four months later, Garza’s prospects haven’t changed drastically. Despite working tirelessly on his skills and shedding more than 20 pounds, he still appears to be a second-round possibility at best.
But Wieskamp has vaulted up the list, due in large part to his performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago.
Jeremy Woo of si.com rates Wieskamp as the 43rd best player in the draft with Garza 61st on his list.
Various mock drafts have Wieskamp penciled in anywhere from No. 36 to No. 55 among the 60 players who will be drafted. He always has been regarded as one of the best perimeter shooters in the draft but he demonstrated at the combine that he is much more than that.
He recorded a vertical leap of 42 inches, fourth best among all the players there, and had one of the top six times in both the lane agility drill and the three-quarter sprint. His measured body fat content of 4.1% tied for second best among the combine participants.
He also showed what he could do on the court, scoring 34 points in two games and making 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the final game.
“Pretty much right after the season ended, my focus was on becoming an NBA player so I went out to Vegas and began training there pretty much right away,’’ Wieskamp said.
“I just worked on my agility and my explosiveness and focused on my overall game, working on shooting on the move and defensive things and lateral quickness type stuff. I’ve really just been preparing these past couple of months for the combine and for these workouts.’’
Wieskamp's agents hosted a pro day for scouts at the same site as the combine, during which he was able to show even more of what he can do.
Since then, he has done individual workouts and interviews with 12 of the 30 NBA teams, finishing up the last one on Monday.
“It’s been a busy month …’’ he said. “My draft range is so big that you want to see as many teams as possible.’’
Many experts are speculating that Wieskamp could be drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were next to last in the NBA in 3-point shooting last season and who have six picks (Nos. 6, 16, 18, 34, 36 and 55).
But, as he noted, almost anything is possible at this point.
The 6-11 Garza, who was a two-time first-team All-American and set Iowa’s single-season and career scoring records, is not projected to go any higher than No. 47 in the draft. A few mock drafts do not have him being chosen at all.
Wieskamp said he and Garza have stayed in touch with one another every step of the way as they have prepared for the draft.
“We’ve been checking with each other to see what we’re working on, seeing how the process has gone for each other, like what teams we’ve worked out for and how the workouts have gone and stuff,’’ he said. “We’ve definitely been staying in touch through this whole process.’’
He noted that Garza has slimmed down considerably to alleviate fears about his quickness and mobility.
“He looks completely different,’’ Wieskamp said.
If both Wieskamp and Garza are selected, it would mark the first time the Hawkeyes have had two players drafted since 1998, when Davis went in the first round and Ryan Bowen was chosen in the second.