Wieskamp finally gets to see if hard work has paid off

When the college basketball season ended, teammate Luka Garza was regarded as the Hawkeyes’ top draft prospect. He was reeling in national player of the year awards almost daily and appeared likely to be at least a second-round consideration.

Wieskamp, younger and less heralded, was going to test the draft waters for the second time in three years, but it wasn’t certain he even would remain in the draft and it was much less certain he might actually be drafted.

Four months later, Garza’s prospects haven’t changed drastically. Despite working tirelessly on his skills and shedding more than 20 pounds, he still appears to be a second-round possibility at best.

But Wieskamp has vaulted up the list, due in large part to his performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Jeremy Woo of si.com rates Wieskamp as the 43rd best player in the draft with Garza 61st on his list.

Various mock drafts have Wieskamp penciled in anywhere from No. 36 to No. 55 among the 60 players who will be drafted. He always has been regarded as one of the best perimeter shooters in the draft but he demonstrated at the combine that he is much more than that.