NBA

Wieskamp signs two-year deal with Spurs

Joe Wieskamp is becoming a millionaire.

The former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa basketball standout has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs worth $4.4 million. His agency, Priority Sports, told ESPN of the deal.

Wieskamp, a second-round draft pick of the Spurs in 2021, split time between the G-League and the Spurs in his rookie season. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in about 31 minutes per game with the Austin Spurs. He appeared in 29 games for the big club and averaged around seven minutes a contest.

The 6-foot-6 wing was scheduled to play for the Spurs in the NBA Summer League in July, but was held out with an ankle injury. Wieskamp scored 2,376 career points for the Muskies and totaled more than 1,250 points in three seasons at Iowa.

Spurs Media Day Basketball

Wieskamp

 Eric Gay
