Wildcats turn Hawkeyes over, end Iowa streak

EVANSTON, Ill. — Fewer turnovers and more of "the same old boring thing" would have benefited the Iowa women’s basketball team on Saturday night.

Northwestern turned 18 Hawkeye turnovers into 28 points, matching the career-high scoring effort of Monika Czinano in the 22nd-ranked Wildcats' 77-67 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

"We didn’t make as good of decisions passing the ball as we have, and they capitalized," said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, whose team had a four-game win streak end.

The other decision Bluder wished she would have seen more of was an effort to put the ball in Czinano’s hands.

Against a Northwestern team that had no 6-footers in its lineup, the Hawkeyes made an effort to get the ball down low to their junior post player and Czinano responded.

She connected on her first 10 shots from the field, including all nine she attempted in a first half that ended in a 36-36 draw.

But, Czinano ended up with just four shots in the final two quarters, going 13-for-14 from the game.

"I wish she would have shot it 20 times," Bluder said. "This was one of those games. They couldn’t stop her and we didn’t go to her enough. Sometimes, the same old boring thing is the best thing to do."