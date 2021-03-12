With late free throw, Loyola rambles on

Loyola’s Maya Chandler discovered that Friday night was a good time for a drive.
Fouled on a drive to the basket with 1.6 seconds remaining, Chandler hit the first of two free throws to give the Ramblers a 61-60 victory over third-seeded Illinois State in a quarterfinal match-up in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament.
The Redbirds had a last look after advancing the ball to midcourt with a timeout, but JuJu Redmond couldn’t add to her career-high collection of 23 points.
Redmond’s jumper from the top of the lane rattled around and fell out as time expired, allowing the Ramblers to reach the Missouri Valley semifinals for the first time since joining the league in the 2013-14 season.
“These guys just fight so hard. They just wouldn’t quit,’’ Loyola coach Kate Achter said. “… It’s a really fun group. They did this. They did this.’’
Sixth-seeded Loyola moves into a 4 p.m. semifinal match-up today against Drake, the tourney’s second seed.
Chandler’s free throw — among a collection of six points of the game — broke a 60-60 tie the Ramblers’ Anna Brown had forged on a basket with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining.
It erased the remnants of a 58-53 lead Illinois State had held following a pair of Paige Saylor free throws with 4:31 to play.
A pair of baskets by Allison Day – one from inside the arc and a second from beyond — put Loyola in a position to answer a lay-in by Saylor with 1:40 to go which gave the Redbirds a 60-58 advantage.
“We are taking this all in and enjoying it. It was a great win for us,’’ said Day, who led the Ramblers with a career-high 23 points. “We executed well, got the stops we needed.’’
The game was tight throughout.
The Ramblers (11-12) took a 26-25 lead into the locker room at the half, a margin the Redbirds cut from 26-21 in the final minute of a back-and-forth opening half.
Illinois State (15-7) jumped in front 12-6 early, but Loyola used a Day basket to tie the game at 12-12 in the final seconds of the opening quarter before moving ahead on basket by Day in the opening minute of the second.
The Redbirds regained the lead midway through the half, opening a 19-14 margin on a 3-point basket by former Iowa City Regina prep Mary Crompton with 5:45 to play in the half.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Ramblers’ Chandler and Anna Brown, a former Waukee prep, pushed Loyola back in front at 23-21 with 2:54 remaining in the second half.
It was a lead that lasted until Illinois State’s Redmond, who hit 9-of-10 field goals, tied the game at 28-28 with a 3-pointer four minutes into the third quarter.
The teams took turns trading leads seven times and found themselves deadlocked on five other occasions before Redmond sent the Redbirds into the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead, burying a 3-pointer from the right corner with :11 to play in the quarter.