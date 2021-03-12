With late free throw, Loyola rambles on

A pair of baskets by Allison Day – one from inside the arc and a second from beyond — put Loyola in a position to answer a lay-in by Saylor with 1:40 to go which gave the Redbirds a 60-58 advantage.

“We are taking this all in and enjoying it. It was a great win for us,’’ said Day, who led the Ramblers with a career-high 23 points. “We executed well, got the stops we needed.’’

The game was tight throughout.

The Ramblers (11-12) took a 26-25 lead into the locker room at the half, a margin the Redbirds cut from 26-21 in the final minute of a back-and-forth opening half.

Illinois State (15-7) jumped in front 12-6 early, but Loyola used a Day basket to tie the game at 12-12 in the final seconds of the opening quarter before moving ahead on basket by Day in the opening minute of the second.

The Redbirds regained the lead midway through the half, opening a 19-14 margin on a 3-point basket by former Iowa City Regina prep Mary Crompton with 5:45 to play in the half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Ramblers’ Chandler and Anna Brown, a former Waukee prep, pushed Loyola back in front at 23-21 with 2:54 remaining in the second half.