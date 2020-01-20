Work paying dividends for Sampson, NIACC

“Confidence has been huge for me,’’ Sampson said. “The coaches here believe in me and that has me wanting to accomplish even more. I’m working as hard as I ever have at my game and seeing the results, that’s good motivation.’’

Sampson entrusted Mohl with helping him work toward his potential.

One of the first college-level coaches to recruit Sampson, talking with him prior to his senior season with the Falcons, Mohl encouraged the forward to make a campus visit.

“Once I made the trip, I found the right place for me,’’ Sampson said. “It’s a good basketball program and we run a fun style to be a part of. It’s been a great situation for me. The coaches here have really helped me develop my game and become a better player.’’

That is leading to possibilities beyond this season.

Sampson now finds himself on the recruiting radar of some NCAA Division I programs.

He’s made a campus visit to Omaha, has been told by coaches at Wyoming that they plan to attend a NIACC game later this season and he has talked with coaches from Green Bay as well.

“That’s something I really never thought a lot about in high school or even last year when I was a freshman, but now I want to keep working and see where it leads,’’ Sampson said. “It’s still all about getting better and being ready to take that next step.’’

