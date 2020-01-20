Work paying dividends for Sampson, NIACC

In two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College, basketball has become a different game for Trey Sampson.
“Totally different,’’ Sampson said. “I’m a totally different player than I was in high school. I have to be.’’
Understanding that has helped the 6-foot-7 Davenport West graduate thrive, averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for a 10th-ranked NIACC team that is off to a 15-3 start this season.
“If you don’t come ready to compete here every day, in practice and when games start, it all will pass you by and I’m committed to becoming the best player I can be,’’ Sampson said.
That realization began to set in shortly after Sampson joined the program coached by Mark Mohl, a Lost Nation, Iowa native who is in his 12th season at the Mason City junior college.
The Trojans play an up-tempo style of basketball, averaging 104.9 points per game while allowing 85.6.
“I love the way we play, but it’s all about conditioning and preparation that gets us ready to run like that,’’ Sampson said.
“When I got here, it took me about two days to realize that this was a whole different deal. There were times in high school when I didn’t have the best motor. Here, that doesn’t cut it.’’
So, Sampson adjusted.
He averaged 7.2 points in a reserve role as a freshman for NIACC, finishing the season strong and earning a spot on the NJCAA Region XI all-postseason tournament team.
Sampson didn’t settle for that.
He spent the summer at home in Davenport, working to return to campus last fall more than ready to compete for the starting role he now fills.
He worked with younger players — something he hopes to do as an educator and coach following college — and he trained.
Sampson concentrated on gaining strength and growing his game. He trained in the Quad-Cities with former collegiate players Anthony Kyle and C.J. Carr, work he said has proven beneficial and a perfect complement to the help he has had from Mohl and his staff at NIACC.
“My athleticism has improved and I feel like I’ve improved my basketball IQ on the court,’’ Sampson said. “I’m a better passer and shooter now and just all around I feel like I’ve improved my game.’’
He felt like that had to happen.
“If you want to be part of a team that is pressing for 40 minutes and turning that into a fast-paced offense on the other end, you have to get your fundamentals and your conditioning where it needs to be,’’ Sampson said.
“I’m thinking differently and seeing the game differently on the court now than I did in high school. Some of that is experience and some of that is from the work I’ve put into it.’’
He believes he has become a most consistent player from an offensive standpoint, more capable this season of shooting off the dribble and growing his abilities as a mid-range shooter.
“I’ve always been a catch-and-shoot guy, but I feel like I’ve made some progress in becoming a better ball handler and I’m able to score off of that better than I have been,’’ Sampson said.
He is currently shooting 57.7 percent from the field, the second-best work among the five NIACC players who have double-digit scoring averages.
Sampson enjoyed a hot start to the season.
He was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and NJCAA Division II national player of the week for play during the week of Nov. 18-24.
In wins over the Wartburg JV, Central Nebraska Community College-Columbus and Northeast (Neb.) Community College, Sampson averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and three blocks per game.
His effort included the first two of his three double-doubles this season.
That has helped Sampson gain as much confidence in his game as ever.
“Confidence has been huge for me,’’ Sampson said. “The coaches here believe in me and that has me wanting to accomplish even more. I’m working as hard as I ever have at my game and seeing the results, that’s good motivation.’’
Sampson entrusted Mohl with helping him work toward his potential.
One of the first college-level coaches to recruit Sampson, talking with him prior to his senior season with the Falcons, Mohl encouraged the forward to make a campus visit.
“Once I made the trip, I found the right place for me,’’ Sampson said. “It’s a good basketball program and we run a fun style to be a part of. It’s been a great situation for me. The coaches here have really helped me develop my game and become a better player.’’
That is leading to possibilities beyond this season.
Sampson now finds himself on the recruiting radar of some NCAA Division I programs.
He’s made a campus visit to Omaha, has been told by coaches at Wyoming that they plan to attend a NIACC game later this season and he has talked with coaches from Green Bay as well.
“That’s something I really never thought a lot about in high school or even last year when I was a freshman, but now I want to keep working and see where it leads,’’ Sampson said. “It’s still all about getting better and being ready to take that next step.’’