Wroblewski, Bees take momentum into CCAC tourney

Kylie Wroblewski wasn’t going to let anything spoil Senior Night for the three St. Ambrose women’s basketball players taking the court at Lee Lohman Arena for their final regular-season game Saturday.
The freshman from Bettendorf had a double-double by halftime and eventually finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds to send the Fighting Bees into the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tourney on a three-game win streak with a 71-59 victory over Governors State.
“We wanted to send the seniors out the right way and that started by playing strong and playing with the fight they’ve shown us all season,’’ said Wroblewski, who matched her previous scoring best set in a Dec. 14 game against Olivet Nazarene and topped her career high of 13 rebounds set Wednesday at Roosevelt.
The three seniors, Colleen Grady, Charlotte Flynn and Gabrielle Koelker, combined for 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, in their final CCAC game.
“All three of them have been good role players for us throughout their careers and they contributed some good things tonight,’’ coach Krista Van Hauen said.
Grady and Flynn helped the Fighting Bees dig their way out of a 29-20 hole three minutes into the second quarter.
The pair joined Wroblewski in stringing together a run of nine unanswered points, evening the score at 29-29 on a pair of free throws by Wroblewski with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first half.
St. Ambrose limited Governors State to four points the rest of the half, trailing 33-31 at the break.
By then, Wroblewski had scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“We wanted to work the ball inside and my teammates did a good job of getting in there for us to score,’’ Wroblewski said.
Defense, however, proved to be the difference.
The Fighting Bees held the Jaguars to 29% shooting over the final two quarters, using another 9-0 run shortly after the midpoint of the third quarter to move ahead for good and a third streak of nine straight in the fourth to grow the lead to double digits.
A putback by Jaynee Prestegaard erased a 42-41 deficit with 3:38 to go in the third and was followed by a pair of baskets by Maddy Cash and a score by Madi Epperson which left St. Ambrose in front 50-42 with 1:57 remaining in the quarter.
“Our defense generated our offense tonight,’’ Van Hauen said. “We showed a few different looks early, but once we settled in our man we started to play the way we are capable of playing on the defensive end. We got some stops, hit some shots and got things back under control.’’
That allowed St. Ambrose (16-13, 14-8 CCAC) to earn a share of fifth place in the CCAC and the fifth seed for the league tourney which begins Tuesday with a quarterfinal game at Indiana-South Bend.
Crystal Mathis led Governors State (12-18, 9-13) with 24 points, including 15 in the second half to keep the Jaguars in the game into the early minutes of the fourth quarter.