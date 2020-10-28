Wroblewski, Fighting Bees expect more

Martens is part of a backcourt which also returns starting experience in junior Maddy Cash and sophomores Mel Stewart and Anna Plumer.

Inside, options exist as well.

Wroblewski returns after averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season and sisters Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard are back after averaging 7.1 and 5.1 points per game, respectively.

“We have three post players who really complement each other,’’ Van Hauen said. “I’ve told them that it isn’t right to compare them with each other because they bring different strengths to the court and that’s only going to help us.’’

For example, Wroblewski’s game includes being able to score inside or out, while Madeline Prestegaard brings power down low and Jaynee Prestegaard blends the two and has shown improvement heading into her sophomore season.

“We have a lot of possibilities,’’ Wroblewski said. “Everybody is eager and hungry to get the season started.’’

With the CCAC shifting to a one-game round-robin schedule this season because of the coronavirus, Van Hauen chose to rebuild her team's nonconference schedule.