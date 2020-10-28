Wroblewski, Fighting Bees expect more

Kylie Wroblewski won all sorts of honors a year ago as a freshman on the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Bettendorf was named the freshman of the year in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, earned first-team all-conference honors and was the only freshman listed on any of three All-American teams selected by the NAIA.
This season, Wroblewski joins her teammates in planning to win something else — more games.
The Fighting Bees finished 16-14 last season but returning plenty of experience inside and out, a still-young St. Ambrose team has expectations for greater success.
“Winning conference, getting to nationals, I’d trade all the personal stuff for that,’’ Wroblewski said. “We lost some good seniors, but the experience we gained last season as freshmen and sophomores, it’s only going to help us now.’’
Coach Krista Van Hauen counts on that, weighing a multitude of potential lineup combinations as St. Ambrose works toward the start of its season Saturday with a home game against Culver-Stockton.
The Fighting Bees return seven players with starting experience and Van Hauen believes the team could eventually settle into a rotation of as many as 10 players.
“I feel like I’m working with a veteran team, even though we are really still a young team,’’ Van Hauen said. “It’s a very dedicated, focused group, though, that is committed to working together.’’
Junior guard Jamie Martens joined Wroblewski in starting all 30 games St. Ambrose played last season and she sees a strong chemistry developing.
“Everybody is working so well together,’’ said Martens, who averaged 7.5 points per game. “We appreciate the chance to play and have a season and we want to make the most of it.’’
The Fighting Bees carry a little momentum into the upcoming season.
St. Ambrose won eight of its final 11 games and didn’t go quietly in the CCAC postseason tournament, losing its postseason opener at Indiana-South Bend in double overtime.
“That loss, it left everybody a little hungry,’’ Van Hauen said. “It was a different offseason going back to last spring, but you can tell the players put some time into their games when they were apart. Now, we’re looking forward to see how it all comes together.’’
Van Hauen, who with 190 victories over 10 years enters this season one win away from tying Robin Becker Pingeton as the Bees' all-time wins leader, suspects that the Fighting Bees’ starting lineup will be somewhat fluid as the team works toward the start of CCAC play in January.
“We can go three or four deep at any of the guard spots and we’re going to have a lot of good options,’’ Van Hauen said.
Martens is part of a backcourt which also returns starting experience in junior Maddy Cash and sophomores Mel Stewart and Anna Plumer.
Inside, options exist as well.
Wroblewski returns after averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season and sisters Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard are back after averaging 7.1 and 5.1 points per game, respectively.
“We have three post players who really complement each other,’’ Van Hauen said. “I’ve told them that it isn’t right to compare them with each other because they bring different strengths to the court and that’s only going to help us.’’
For example, Wroblewski’s game includes being able to score inside or out, while Madeline Prestegaard brings power down low and Jaynee Prestegaard blends the two and has shown improvement heading into her sophomore season.
“We have a lot of possibilities,’’ Wroblewski said. “Everybody is eager and hungry to get the season started.’’
With the CCAC shifting to a one-game round-robin schedule this season because of the coronavirus, Van Hauen chose to rebuild her team's nonconference schedule.
"We're going to see some different teams and I think the players are excited about that,'' Van Hauen said. "We'll definitely see some good competition and some different styles. That should help us get ready for conference when it comes around.''
There are five newcomers on the St. Ambrose roster this season and Martens said those players have created a competitive atmosphere in practice.
“They’re pushing to become better every day,’’ she said. “It’s a great situation.’’
Van Hauen sees potential in each of the newcomers.
She said three, freshman point guard Presley Case (North Scott HS), freshman shooting guard Shay Drish (Fairfield, Iowa) and sophomore combo guard transfer Abby Lundquist (Rochelle, Ill., Daemen College) are positioned to contribute early in the season.
“They really fit in well with what we return,’’ Van Hauen said.
And mostly, they all are simply looking forward to competing.
“I think we’re all grateful for the chance to have a season,’’ Wroblewski said. “We’re not taking any of it for granted. Make the most of the day.’’
