Young Hawkeyes, Cyclones set for NCAA 'fun'

Monika Czinano played only a handful of minutes as a freshman reserve the last time the Iowa women’s basketball team took the court for an NCAA tournament game.
Monday after the Hawkeyes were awarded a fifth seed for this year’s tournament, the junior had a few words of advice for the rest of an Iowa lineup that will get their first NCAA experience in an 11 a.m. game Sunday against Central Michigan.
“It’s the most fun you’re going to have arguably the whole season,’’ Czinano said, referencing her role as part of a team which reached the Elite Eight in 2019.
“This year has been different, but enjoy every single minute of it. These will be some of the most fun memories you’ll make.’’
The Hawkeyes, with one freshman and three sophomores joining Czinano in the starting five, will be making their 15th NCAA tournament appearance in coach Lisa Bluder’s 21 seasons.
They will be joined in San Antonio, where the entire NCAA women’s tournament will be played, by an equally-young Iowa State team which has frequently started three freshmen.
The Cyclones were given a seventh seed and in their region and will face Michigan State in a 5 p.m. game on Monday as ISU is part of the NCAA field for the 19th time in coach Bill Fennelly’s 26 seasons.
Regions in the San Antonio-based tournament have been given names with a local flavor.
Iowa (18-9) is part of the River Walk Region, which is topped by Connecticut and includes Kentucky or Idaho State as potential second-round opponents if the Hawkeyes get past an 18-8 Central Michigan team that earned its third straight NCAA berth by winning the Mid-American Conference tourney.
Iowa State (16-10) was placed in the Mercado Region and if defeats a 15-8 team the Hawkeyes beat last week in the semifinals of the Big Ten tourney, the Cyclones would face either second-seeded Texas A&M or 15th-seeded Troy. North Carolina State is the top seed in ISU’s portion of the bracket.
ESPN will televise tournament openers of both Iowa and Iowa State.
Bluder believes Iowa improved its seed with a run to the championship game in the Big Ten tourney, reflected in the Hawkeyes being awarded the third-best seed among seven conference teams in the tourney field.
“I think our seed says a lot about the Big Ten this year and it says a lot about where we’re heading,’’ Bluder said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.’’
She likes the demeanor she has seen develop on a team led by Big Ten freshman of the year Caitlin Clark.
“This team has been focused, has stayed positive all season and has been great with its preparation before each game,’’ Bluder said. “We don’t have a lot of experience in this tourney, we haven’t played in it for two years, but nobody else has either, so we’re excited about the possibilities.’’
She’s not alone.
Clark said there was excitement in the room with Iowa’s tournament assignment was announced.
“It’s something you always dream of, seeing that name pop up,’’ Clark said. “We’re excited about the chance to play. It was a special moment to share with the team.’’
Two Missouri Valley Conference teams which took the court in Moline over the weekend are part of the field as well.
Conference regular-season champion Missouri State was awarded a five seed and will face Cal-Davis in its opening-round game while first-time conference tourney champion Bradley was given an 11 seed and will face Texas in its first NCAA game ever on Monday at 7 p.m.