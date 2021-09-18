Bates walkoff sends QC past South Bend Cubs

Coming off the bench in Saturday night's Quad City River Bandits game, Parker Bates saved his best hit for last.
Bates laced a two-out RBI walkoff single to send QC past the South Bend Cubs for a 4-3 victory at Modern Woodmen Park. Tyler Tolbert also came off the bench to score the game-winning run against Eduarniel Nunez after drawing a walk on a full count and then stealing second base.
It was a dramatic finish that was need because of a dropped third out in the top of the ninth. Jake Means, whose two-run home run gave QC a 3-2 lead in the seventh, dropped an infield fly ball at third base for an error that allowed South Bend's Edmond Americaan to score to tie the game.
QC (77-40) came back to win for the second night in a row, holding off the Cubs (51-67) with one game left in the regular season.
Mitch Ellis was locked in during his first professional start on the mound, tossing four shutout innings of two-hit baseball with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the first when John Rave drew a bases loaded walk. Zack Phillips pitched four innings in relief, surrendering a two-run home run to Yonathan Perlaza in the sixth inning to put South Bend ahead 2-1 before Means answered with a blast of his own in the seventh.
Will Klein (7-1) was charged with the blown save but got the win as QC pitching allowed only six hits. Tucker Bradley was 3-for-3 as QC tallied eight hits.