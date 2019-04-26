The Chicago Bears traded their workhorse running back during the off-season but they found a replacement Friday night in the NFL draft.
And they found him in Ames, Iowa.
The Bears traded up 14 spots in the third round in order to select Iowa State running back David Montgomery with their first pick in draft.
Montgomery, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and was first team All-Big 12 each of the past two seasons, figures to step into the role previously filled by Jordan Howard. He has one skill Howard lack, however, as he also caught 71 passes in his ISU career in addition to rushing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles in March and swung another deal in order to get the back they wanted in the draft.
They were scheduled to have the 87th overall pick but sent that selection, their fifth-round pick and a fourth-round pick next year to New England in exchange for the 73rd pick and the Patriots’ sixth-round pick.
The 5-foot-11, 216-pound Montgomery is the first Iowa State running back to be drafted since Troy Davis was chosen in the third round in 1997. It’s the highest any Cyclone has been drafted since Kelechi Osmele went in the second round in 2012.
Northern Illinois offensive tackle Max Scharping also was selected in the second round, going to the Houston Texans with the 55th overall selection.