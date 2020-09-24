Beavers score runaway win over Wildcats

WILTON, Iowa — Coming into its match with Durant Thursday night, Wilton had yet to drop even a set this season.
That didn't change as the Beavers claimed a dominating 25-6, 25-6, 25-14 win. Opponents are now winless in 49 attempts against Wilton in set play.
“We tried to run some different things (tonight) and create some different situations for our hitters up front,” Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said.
Everything seems to be clicking for the Beavers, who also slid up a spot to No. 2 in the Class 2A rankings, and are coming off an impressive showing this past weekend, in which Wilton claimed the title at the very competitive Clinton Invitational.
Western Christian, last season’s 2A champion, remains locked in at No. 1 despite losing five matches thus far. However, all of those losses have come during tournament play against out-of-state competition.
Wilton proved deserving of that shiny new ranking Thursday night as the Beavers’ attack was too much for the visiting Wildcats to handle.
“I think we improved tonight,” Wilton junior setter Ella Caffery said. “No matter the competition, we focus on our side of the court and got better tonight.”
To Durant’s credit, the Wildcats played hard until the end.
Wilton held a 21-9 lead at one point in the third set and already with the first two sets in the bag. Durant outscored the Beavers from that point on, but it was far too little, far too late as the match ended on a well-placed tap by junior Alexa Garvin.
Durant (1-6) was stunned from the beginning, as Wilton (22-0) raced out to an 11-2 lead to start the proceedings and didn’t look back.
The Beavers produced scoring runs in a variety of ways.
Wilton had a total of 14 aces. Junior Kelsey Drake led the team in kills with 11 while Caffery added seven more to go with her 25 assists.
“I have a lot of confidence that when I call a zone (for a serve), that they’re going to take care of that,” said Grunder. “It’s a whole other weapon and can get some teams out of their system and isolate some situations for us.”
Junior Carly Puffer ended with 10 aces and eight kills. Six of her aces came during a stretch where she took over service in the second set with a 14-6 lead and went on to serve out the set.
Puffer, who is a first-year member of the team after transferring, already has formed not just remarkable chemistry with Caffery but with the entire team, making Wilton all the more dangerous.
“It’s been really nice (joining the team),” Puffer said. “Coach Grunder has made it really easy and the girls accepted me right away when I came to (Wilton) and we’ve gotten closer every single day through classes and practices. … These girls are my friends now. We’ve gotten really close.
“Everyone has been super supportive, they were really excited to have me and I love playing with them. We’re all pretty intense and want to win.”
Although they weren’t starting from scratch, Puffer was familiar with several members of the team, even playing on the same club team.
“(Carly and I) already had a bit of a connection,” Caffery said. “But her coming here has been really nice because now I can focus on the setter role and focus on getting my hitters the ball.”
Regardless, the pieces of the Wilton volleyball puzzle seem to be coming together in an exciting way for the team.
Next Thursday, Wilton will be back at home for River Valley Conference foe West Liberty. The Comets sit at 15-0 and are ranked sixth in Class 3A.
“It’s been pretty fulfilling already,” said Puffer. “I just love the team chemistry we have and it feels like everyone is a key piece, not just a few players. We all have our ways of contributing.”
