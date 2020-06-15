Bettendorf baseball splits at West in Hanna's debut

The Bettendorf baseball team kicked off coach Blake Hanna’s tenure with a road shutout at Davenport West, but both teams capitalized on opposing mistakes to produce big offense in Game 2 of Monday’s MAC doubleheader split to open the season.
Bettendorf starter and winning pitcher Carter Furness (1-0) pitched around six walks with five strikeouts and Brandon Richards got the last four outs in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 win in Game 1.
West used a seven-run second inning in a 12-7 win in Game 2, forcing a split at its home sports complex.
Game 1 was mostly tightly-contested, despite the final score.
Bettendorf led the opener 1-0, scoring on a throwing error, until the sixth inning. Two more West errors and two balks fed a three-run inning, knocking West starter Garet Gustaf out of an otherwise mostly solid outing with seven strikeouts and one walk.
"They made pitches when they needed to and did a very good job in that first game," Hanna said of his first two pitchers. "A couple timely hits and a couple plays we made to come out on top. It was a good, competitive game and a good opener for us."
The Bulldogs added another run in the seventh.
"They fielded the ball and we didn't," West coach Scott Beatty said of Game 1. "We have to be more efficient on the defensive side, especially with runners in scoring position."
Beatty called the early issues "teaching moments" after only a dozen or so practices.
West drew three walks to load the bases in the fourth, but Furness got a strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
Bettendorf’s Zach Garton was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in the win. Ashton Westphal had an RBI double in the sixth inning.
"It's obviously great to get that first win under your belt as a coach and as a team," Hanna said.
West's Noah Downing was 2-for-3 with a walk in the season-opening loss.
Hanna, who coached a decade at North Scott before joining the Bulldogs, sent out Andrew Wall to start Game 2. Wall’s appearance was short-lived, as he was touched for eight runs while recording just three outs.
Hanna said his team brought the competitive mentality he's seen in practice into the opener. But the bad inning early in the second game was tough to overcome.
"They battled back and made it a game, but West is a good team and they closed it out," Hanna said. "When you look at the game, we had one bad inning. But we need to find somebody who's going to step up an make a play for us when something goes bad, so it doesn't escalate.
"We've got to find a way to keep our focus and not let things get away from us as quick as they did tonight," he said.
Four West pitchers threw at least an inning in the win, and six players drove in runs.
Beatty, West's fifth-year coach who also coached at North Scott as an assistant, sent Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston to start for the Falcons, which held Bettendorf without a run after the fourth inning.
Schaeffer-Houston got the win on a limited pitch count.
Bettendorf cut the West lead to 10-7 before the Falcons tacked on two more runs.
"We let them right back in the game," the West coach said before pointing to some defensive miscues that come with a lack of experience. "We're excited about the athleticism and the youth that we have, but we want to make sure we're putting the right players out there so when the game gets going fast, they can handle that tempo and it doesn't overtake them."
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that canceled baseball in the rest of the country, Beatty said his kids have been resilient in staying focused on the sport.
"They just want to get out and play," he said. "It's easier for them to forget about a pandemic going on. We have to remind them quite a bit and just keep them focused on what they can control and what we can control. I think overall it went well with the fans and social distancing in the dugouts. It's going to be a learning experience."
It's been similar for Hanna and the Bulldogs.
"They've been doing what they have to do to stay healthy and spread apart," he said. "I'm glad we're out here playing baseball. And I didn't know if we would be. There's guidelines, but they're adjusting."
