Bettendorf baseball splits at West in Hanna's debut

Four West pitchers threw at least an inning in the win, and six players drove in runs.

Beatty, West's fifth-year coach who also coached at North Scott as an assistant, sent Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston to start for the Falcons, which held Bettendorf without a run after the fourth inning.

Schaeffer-Houston got the win on a limited pitch count.

Bettendorf cut the West lead to 10-7 before the Falcons tacked on two more runs.

"We let them right back in the game," the West coach said before pointing to some defensive miscues that come with a lack of experience. "We're excited about the athleticism and the youth that we have, but we want to make sure we're putting the right players out there so when the game gets going fast, they can handle that tempo and it doesn't overtake them."

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that canceled baseball in the rest of the country, Beatty said his kids have been resilient in staying focused on the sport.