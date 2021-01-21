Bettendorf goes 2-0 at Davenport North triangular

“He usually pins me pretty quickly,” Deseh said. “But I wanted to go, go, go when I got out there to start. My goal was to go the full six with him, and that’s what I got, I just need to not psych myself out.”

“In the future I know I can stick with him, and hopefully I can learn how to build up from bottom against him”

Muscatine Joe Kane was proud of his senior’s performance against Liddle.

“TD has made measurable progress over his career with us,” Kane said. “He went into the match against the best wrestler in the state and left with a load of confidence, something that he should be able to build on.”

In the other two duals on the night, Muscatine took a 45-30 win over the hosting Davenport North, and Bettendorf rolled to a 65-12 win over the hosts in the final dual of the night.

The 3A fifth-ranked Bulldogs showed their depth in the two team wins, with seniors Kohler Ruggles and Kane Schmidt out with injury. Ruggles recently found out he broke a bone in his lower leg, and Schmidt went down for the season after knee surgery.