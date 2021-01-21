Bettendorf goes 2-0 at Davenport North triangular

Whenever two state-ranked heavyweight wrestlers meet, you know it’s going to be a good match. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday night as Griffin Liddle from Bettendorf and Togeh Deseh of Muscatine met at a triangular meet hosted by Davenport North.
Reigning state champion Liddle took a 1-0 decision, picking up a point in the second period and holding top position throughout the third, to help the Bulldogs win their dual against the Muskies 51-21.
Liddle said his work isn’t finished and that he needs to put in more practice to accomplish his goals.
“I learned that I need to keep pushing in meets and work harder in the training room,” Liddle said. “I know I can be better at everything, and I still have a lot to work on. There’s a lot of the season left to go.”
Bettendorf coach Dan Knight know how talented his senior heavyweight is, but told him one thing to take away from the match against Deseh.
“He can’t get frustrated when things aren’t going his way,” Knight said. “We know he’s good on his feet and in top position, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get rode on bottom, so being scoreless after the first period wasn’t a big deal. I know he wants to be dominant, but he has to stay level-headed.”
Deseh learned a lot from the six minutes that he spent on the mat with Liddle, something he doesn’t normally get to do.
“He usually pins me pretty quickly,” Deseh said. “But I wanted to go, go, go when I got out there to start. My goal was to go the full six with him, and that’s what I got, I just need to not psych myself out.”
“In the future I know I can stick with him, and hopefully I can learn how to build up from bottom against him”
Muscatine Joe Kane was proud of his senior’s performance against Liddle.
“TD has made measurable progress over his career with us,” Kane said. “He went into the match against the best wrestler in the state and left with a load of confidence, something that he should be able to build on.”
In the other two duals on the night, Muscatine took a 45-30 win over the hosting Davenport North, and Bettendorf rolled to a 65-12 win over the hosts in the final dual of the night.
The 3A fifth-ranked Bulldogs showed their depth in the two team wins, with seniors Kohler Ruggles and Kane Schmidt out with injury. Ruggles recently found out he broke a bone in his lower leg, and Schmidt went down for the season after knee surgery.
“This is a good group of guys who recognize that they have to put the work in,” Knight said. “You never know when someone might go down, and the other guys on our team know that they need to train and be ready to wrestle when the time comes.”
One such wrestler was Bradley Hill, who normally wrestles at 195 for the Bulldogs but picked up two pins at 220. Hill also accidentally wrestled an extra match on the night, as he mistakenly went against the 195 wrestler for Muscatine, Kaden Fisher.
While Hill wasn’t anticipating the extra match, which was a communication error between him and the scorer’s table, he is grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talents.
“My initial thought was that they knew it was going to be a forfeit at 195 and that they would just go straight to 220, but I messed up and went out at 195,” Hill said. “These matches are very important for seeding later on down the line at districts and conference, so I have to give it my all.”