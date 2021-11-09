Bettendorf Middle School students learn about prairie restoration

One of the biggest challenges for the preservation of the outdoors is getting the current generation outside and building those ties with the land.

“E”-everything is seemingly making hands-on experiences a thing of the past. Outdoorsmen have been battling this dilemma for a long time. However, there is progress locally thanks to dedicated teachers and their counterparts at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

Erin Allen, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Bettendorf Middle School, has been doing her best to resolve this issue by getting kids outside and stimulating their curiosities in the outdoors.

“When the program first started, most students were excited to just get out of class for an afternoon," said Allen. "By the end of the day though, nearly all of the kids were excited by the animal tracks or insects, and one student even found a deer antler. Their connection with the prairie happened quickly.”

These trips have inspired many students at Bettendorf, as this program started in 2017 and continues today. Since the beginning, new partners have emerged, such as private landowners, Scott Community College and the USFWS.