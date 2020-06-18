Bettendorf sweeps Wildcats with late Game 2 rally

“The guys were able to make these plays because they kept their focus,” Hanna said. “They hung in there and got the job done.”

Ashton Westphal got the pitching win in his first start of the season for Bettendorf in the first game, going almost the entire game and only allowing two runs and eight hits.

The sophomore pitcher was happy to get his first win of the season.

“I had some great backup defensively from the team, and I felt really good on the mound,” Westphal said. “North is a good team with a great program and are always a tough game.”

Bohonek picked up the pitching win after coming in during the fifth inning for starter Andrew Wall in the second game. He allowed just one hit in 3⅓ innings after Wall held North hitless in his stint, but left with the bases loaded after walking in a run.

The Wildcats (0-2) had limited offense in the second game with only one hit. They had eight hits in the first game, but left 10 on base while only scoring a pair of runs.

Davenport North leadoff hitter Cody DePardo was hit by three pitches in the twinbill, trying to help set the table for the offense.

Westphal is confident that the Bulldogs can keep this streak going.

“I wouldn’t want to be out there with anyone else,” Westphal said. “We’re a family, and it feels good to be back out on the field together.”

