Bettendorf sweeps Wildcats with late Game 2 rally

It took some late game theatrics, but Bettendorf rallied against Davenport North in the second game of Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader to pull out a home sweep.
Adam Like hit a walk-off RBI single to score Luke Bohonek in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Bulldogs take a 2-1 win in the second game to complete the sweep after winning the opener 5-2.
“It felt great to do my best out there individually and help the team in any way that I can,” Like said. “That was the most exciting moment of my high school career and I had a great group of guys supporting me and making this year special.”
Like finished with five RBIs over the course of the two games, going 3-6 with a double as the Bulldogs moved to 3-1 overall and in MAC play.
Even when they were down and struggling to find offense in the second game, first year Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna’s team was full of optimism and kept its focus.
“They believed in each other all game and that’s what kept us fighting,” Hanna said. “They kept their focus and kept encouraging each other. They never felt down and out.”
The Bulldogs hung in the second game with a few key defensive plays, one of those when catcher Zach Kipp laid out to make a diving catch on a pop up in the sixth inning.
“The guys were able to make these plays because they kept their focus,” Hanna said. “They hung in there and got the job done.”
Ashton Westphal got the pitching win in his first start of the season for Bettendorf in the first game, going almost the entire game and only allowing two runs and eight hits.
The sophomore pitcher was happy to get his first win of the season.
“I had some great backup defensively from the team, and I felt really good on the mound,” Westphal said. “North is a good team with a great program and are always a tough game.”
Bohonek picked up the pitching win after coming in during the fifth inning for starter Andrew Wall in the second game. He allowed just one hit in 3⅓ innings after Wall held North hitless in his stint, but left with the bases loaded after walking in a run.
The Wildcats (0-2) had limited offense in the second game with only one hit. They had eight hits in the first game, but left 10 on base while only scoring a pair of runs.
Davenport North leadoff hitter Cody DePardo was hit by three pitches in the twinbill, trying to help set the table for the offense.
Westphal is confident that the Bulldogs can keep this streak going.
“I wouldn’t want to be out there with anyone else,” Westphal said. “We’re a family, and it feels good to be back out on the field together.”
