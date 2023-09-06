Cooper Agosta of Bettendorf has been voted the top performer in the Quad City Times weekly football poll.

Agosta piled up three sacks and four tackles-for-loss for the Bulldogs in their 48-0 shutout win over Davenport West on Friday. The senior linebacker topped the five-player poll with 253 votes.

Bettendorf's defense has been stellar through two games, allowing just 10 points. The Bulldogs are on the road this week in Urbandale.

Owen Hassell, a junior running back for Wilton, placed second in the poll. Hassell totaled 154 yards rushing on 17 carries, including three touchdowns, in the Beavers' 46-0 victory over West Liberty. He also caught one pass for 22 yards. Wilton (2-0) has a road game at Camanche next.

Assumption running back Angelo Jackson (21-206, 4 TDs), wide receiver/defensive back Benny Ramker (4-180, 2 tackles) of North Scott and Central DeWitt running back/linebacker Michael Cabrera (16-150, 3 TD, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFL) also were nominated for their stellar performances.

Results from the Illinois poll will be released Thursday.

Voting for the polls can be done online at qctimes.com or qconline.com. Area coaches are asked to submit stats and scores from their games to sports@qctimes.com, which will help tabulate top performances. Stats and scores from all games also will be published in the print edition of the Times.