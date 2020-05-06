Big boxing bout postponed, held later to much hooplah

Editor's note: This is the final part in a series looking back at how the Spanish flu of 1918 impacted sports in the Quad-Cities.
In the wake of the postponement and cancellation of sports due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, fans are clamoring for any sort of live sporting event to latch onto.
The NFL Draft, despite being totally virtual, drew a record amount of viewers, while "The Last Dance" a documentary on the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s, is drawing massive audiences on ESPN.
Some people are getting impatient, and taking awfully big risks just to appease sports fans.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed professional sports to be an "essential business," opening up avenues for the UFC, WWE, and other leagues to begin playing in the state, regardless of the possible health issues that could pose with the death toll still rising in some states.
NASCAR is expected to resume on May 17.
Back in 1918, in the wake of the Spanish flu, though sporting events like boxing and wrestling were still a draw, some promoters realized the health of their fans was more important.
Local boxing promoter Babe Meanor had been working on a card for Oct. 17, 1918 at the Empire skating rink, headlined by a bout between Jack Dillon and Bob York (some editions spell his name Yorke) at 165 pounds. Dillon had once held the world light heavyweight title but was nearing the end of his career, having lost the belt in 1916. York was a light heavyweight from Pueblo, Colo., who was currently residing in Rock Island, and was a 10-to-8 favorite by Quad-Cities fans to win the fight.
On Oct. 13, the same day that the top of the sports section in the The Davenport Democrat and Leader read, "Influenza Halts Majority of the College Grid Contest Saturday," there was a sense of local optimism from the boxing crowd, as there was also a story about the upcoming bout, expecting Dillon to arrive in the Quad-Cities that following Monday, stating he was in "perfect condition."
However, like every other event, the card was postponed due to the flu.
The night the bout was scheduled, the two men met a member of the Davenport Daily Times, along with Meanor, to discuss the future of the fight.
Meanor, promoter that he was, was at his most optimistic. But even he realized the importance of the quarantine to keeping people safe.
"Nothing to this thing," he's reported as saying. "Everything always happens for the best. This close up tight order will probably mean the saving of lots of lives and lots of sickness. Let's give it our O.K. When things do open up again, we'll put over a fistic celebration that'll make'em set up and take notice."
Arrangements were made to hold the match as soon as the ban was lifted, allowing proper time for sufficient advertising. Dillon returned to Indiana, while York stayed in Rock Island.
Once the flu ban was lifted, the fight was rescheduled for Nov. 21, and each man had just 11 days to prepare for the bout, though both had been training in the interim.
In a 10-round bout, Dillon bested York in the full 10 rounds in front of what the Democrat and Leader reported as "the largest crowd of people to witness a boxing entertainment in Rock Island," with an estimated 1,500 fans in attendance. Despite Dillon winning, it was wondered whether he was drunk, as he was described as lacking "pep and initiative," and showcasing, "indifferent boxing."
The card also allowed some local talent to get some punches in. Johnny Donahue of Rock Island beat Jack Callahan of St. Louis in six rounds at 132 pounds, Ray Zies of Rock Island beat Young Cutie of Rock Island in six rounds at 125, and Young Simmons beat Moline's Young Wilson in four rounds at 118.
