Big boxing bout postponed, held later to much hooplah

On Oct. 13, the same day that the top of the sports section in the The Davenport Democrat and Leader read, "Influenza Halts Majority of the College Grid Contest Saturday," there was a sense of local optimism from the boxing crowd, as there was also a story about the upcoming bout, expecting Dillon to arrive in the Quad-Cities that following Monday, stating he was in "perfect condition."

However, like every other event, the card was postponed due to the flu.

The night the bout was scheduled, the two men met a member of the Davenport Daily Times, along with Meanor, to discuss the future of the fight.

Meanor, promoter that he was, was at his most optimistic. But even he realized the importance of the quarantine to keeping people safe.

"Nothing to this thing," he's reported as saying. "Everything always happens for the best. This close up tight order will probably mean the saving of lots of lives and lots of sickness. Let's give it our O.K. When things do open up again, we'll put over a fistic celebration that'll make'em set up and take notice."

Arrangements were made to hold the match as soon as the ban was lifted, allowing proper time for sufficient advertising. Dillon returned to Indiana, while York stayed in Rock Island.