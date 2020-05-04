Big Ten title decided amid flu worries

Illinois, however, still was able to practice during this time. On Oct. 26, following the same closed arena guidelines the Hawkeyes had employed, Illinois lost to Municipal Pier, another service team, 7-0.

There was a sense that Iowa would be able to handle Illinois in the meeting, though the flu that had hit the Hawkeyes had dampened their spirits somewhat. It was reported in the Davenport Daily Times on Oct. 29 that Iowa felt it had "a 50-50 chance with the pennant-planning Illini."

Meanwhile, there was some concern whether the game would even be played as Illinois' ban on public gatherings was still in effect as of Oct. 29.

It was then decided on Oct. 30 that the game was to be moved to Iowa City, by request of the Illinois football authorities, after the Iowa City board of health voted to lift the quarantine.

With the game on, and Iowa favored 10 to 8, the contest was expected to draw a war time attendance record.

Everything seemed to favor Iowa.

Despite all that, the Illini rolled past the Hawkeyes 19-0. Iowa fumbled on its opening drive after reaching Illinois' 20-yard line, and the game was never in contest after that.