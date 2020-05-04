Big Ten title decided amid flu worries

Editor's note: This is the third part in a series taking a detailed look at how the Spanish flu of 1918 impacted sports in the Quad-Cities. We examine how college sports were affected today.
As the Spanish flu was ravaging the world, some colleges didn't let the pandemic affect them too terribly.
Although there were some cancellations and postponements of games, many seasons ended up being completed. The flu did impact what ended up being the deciding game in the Big Ten title race between Iowa and Illinois, which took place Nov. 2, 1918.
The road to that game wasn't without its ups and downs.
Iowa's season began on Sept. 28 with a 10-0 loss to Great Lakes — a service football team — but the Hawkeyes rebounded with a 12-0 win over Nebraska the following week, their first win over the Huskers since 1899.
Suddenly, Iowa, coached at the time by Howard Jones, was considered to be favorites to win the Big Ten title, but there was some concern the flu would impact their chances as there was the thought that games would be called off due to the disease.
Iowa's game against Coe scheduled for Oct. 12 was initially called off, but instead was decided to be played in front of Student Army Training Corps men only, with Iowa grabbing a 27-0 win.
On Oct. 18, Dr. G.H. Sumner, secretary of the state board of health in Des Moines, ordered that no football games would be permitted in Iowa until the flu epidemic was checked, reinforcing a state-wide quarantine order issued the day before.
However, Iowa proved to be immune to the order, beating Cornell 34-0 on Oct. 19, again in front of S.A.T.C. men only.
During this time, the Hawkeyes were dealing with some internal illness. It was reported that end Ronald Reed and halfback Glen Greenwood both had battled the flu, returning to practice on Oct. 21 after serving a 10-day furlough, while lineman Harry Hunzelman was still battling the disease.
The season wasn't without a casualty. Iowa's game against Grinnell was officially cancelled on Oct. 24. The two teams haven't met since, ending a series that dated back to 1889.
Iowa officially turned its attention to Illinois.
The Illini, coached by Bob Zuppke, opened their season with a 3-0 win over Chanute Field on Oct. 4, a service team from Rantoul, Illinois that took the place of a previously scheduled game against Iowa State.
They followed that up with a 7-0 loss to Great Lakes on Oct. 12, then fell victim to the quarantine ban. Illinois was slated to play a game against the Fort Benjamin Harrison service team, but that game was called off due to the Illinois state board of health banning all public gatherings on Oct. 16, which included all sporting events.
Illinois, however, still was able to practice during this time. On Oct. 26, following the same closed arena guidelines the Hawkeyes had employed, Illinois lost to Municipal Pier, another service team, 7-0.
There was a sense that Iowa would be able to handle Illinois in the meeting, though the flu that had hit the Hawkeyes had dampened their spirits somewhat. It was reported in the Davenport Daily Times on Oct. 29 that Iowa felt it had "a 50-50 chance with the pennant-planning Illini."
Meanwhile, there was some concern whether the game would even be played as Illinois' ban on public gatherings was still in effect as of Oct. 29.
It was then decided on Oct. 30 that the game was to be moved to Iowa City, by request of the Illinois football authorities, after the Iowa City board of health voted to lift the quarantine.
With the game on, and Iowa favored 10 to 8, the contest was expected to draw a war time attendance record.
Everything seemed to favor Iowa.
Despite all that, the Illini rolled past the Hawkeyes 19-0. Iowa fumbled on its opening drive after reaching Illinois' 20-yard line, and the game was never in contest after that.
Frank Gordon of the Davenport Democrat and Leader wrote "The strength of the Hawks this year was greatly over estimated by Iowa City critics and the team that was regarded as the strongest Big Ten eleven on paper proved to be only an ideal dream." He also wrote of Illinois, "the light Urbana battlers today are stronger on paper than any team in the Big Ten."
Gordon was right.
Illinois rolled through the Big Ten, not allowing a point the rest of the way, beating Wisconsin 22-0, Ohio State 13-0 and Chicago 29-0 to win the league title and finish the season 5-2, 4-0 in league play.
Iowa, to its credit, didn't lose a game the rest of the year, beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Northwestern before closing the season on Nov. 30 with a scoreless tie against Camp Dodge. The Hawkeyes finished 6-2-1, 2-1 in conference play.
