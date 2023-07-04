Runners seeking to compete in the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints have two more opportunities to qualify for the 23rd annual dash, scheduled for July 27.

The quarter-mile uphill event offers runners a chance to win prize money and serves as the opening act of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend.

The first round of qualifying was held on June 22 while last Thursday’s event was canceled due to poor air quality conditions caused by Canadian wildfires. There will be another qualifying round this Thursday and another on July 13. Both will begin at 7 p.m. at the corner of 5th and Pershing in Davenport. Finalists will be determined in each of six divisions — men’s and women’s open, 30-to-39 and 40-over.

Participation is free and the top three qualifiers in each division each week will receive a Running Wild gift card, a t-shirt and a headband.

The July 27 sprints also will include a boys and girls high school relay and a sponsors relay. Participants in those races do not need to go through a qualifying process.

Gary Roberson, who has overseen the sprint event since its inception, gives former Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich credit for the success of the sprint event, which has become a popular facet of the Bix weekend.

“Through the years, we have given over $40,000 in prize money to local high school track programs,’’ Roberson said. “And that’s not counting money we have given to individual runners.’’

The prize money for the six individual divisions is $500 for first place, $150 for second and $50 for third. In the relay categories, it’s $500 for first, $350 for second, $150 for third and $50 for fourth.