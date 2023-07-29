The Quad-City Times Bix 7 doesn’t have a Mr. or Miss Congeniality award.

But if they ever do, Frank Lara should be one of the favorites.

Lara led for the first half of Saturday’s 49th annual run through the streets of Davenport and eventually finished eighth, then immediately began expressing his appreciation for the event and its organizers.

He went around to volunteers and photographers at the finish line and slapped high-fives with several of them.

"We wouldn’t be here without you," he told them.

He interacted with more people on his way to the elite runners’ tent.

"When I walked back over here, there were people trying to get someone to chug a gallon of Gatorade or Powerade," Lara said. "Everyone was saying no. I couldn’t help myself. I went over and tried to put as much down as I could. I think a lot of it ended up on my chest."

Lara said if the organizers ever invited him to come back to the QCTimes Bix 7, he wouldn’t hesitate to do so.

"This is an awesome event," he said.

Course grabs attention

The top two finishers of Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 Elite Women’s race each had unique perspectives of the Davenport course that tested their skills on a warm, humid morning.

Winner Kellyn Taylor was making her QCTimes Bix 7 debut.

Runner-up Aliphine Tuliamuk was in her third Davenport run, the first since winning here in 2017.

Taylor said she chose to enter this race because of where it fit in her training schedule. It resulted in an eye-opening experience for her.

“When I saw the course, I was like, `Oh, no. What did I get myself into?’ ” she said with a laugh. “That’s a super substantial hill right at the beginning and then it rolls all the way through. It’s certainly not easy by any means. I think that works to my favor since I’m more of a strength runner.”

While enduring the rolling hills on Kirkwood Boulevard, she was able to take in all the support she and other runners were getting.

“The course was challenging, yet fun. And the crowds were amazing,” Taylor said. “It’s not what I expected at all — the streets were completely lined, and a race that isn’t a huge marathon, I don’t feel like you see that that often. The crowds were incredible.”

Tuliamuk had a bit of a different reaction to the course on which she won in 2017, the last time the American 7-mile championship was contested here.

Her memory may have failed her a bit when it came to staging a game plan.

“I thought I did,” she said when asked about knowing the course and using that as an advantage. “Since I was here last, about six years ago, it seems like the hills grew up.

“They seem so much bigger, especially on the second half. … It felt like they had gotten bigger and longer.”

Still, the 34-year-old managed them like a champ, even if they took a bit more of a toll on her than they did when she won as a 28-year-old.

Runner turned analyst

One of the women’s favorites entering the race was Nell Rojas, who was the points leader in the U.S. Track & Field road racing standings.

Rojas ended up not running because of an injury, but she made good use of her time, jumping in to serve as a color commentator with Toni Reavis and Kevin Phelps on KWQC’s television broadcast of the race.

Enjoyable debut

Former Iowa State runner Annie Frisbie entered the QC Times Bix 7 for the first time and said she hoped there would be fans calling her name and cheering her on because of her Cyclone ties.

She said that happened a lot along the course, spurring her on to a strong fourth-place finish.

“It was great,’’ she said. “I had a great time here. I’m going to have to come back.’’

Where did they come from?

Runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 came from all 50 states Saturday. Here are the 10 states with the most residents participating in the race.

1. Iowa - 6,189

2. Illinois - 2,944

3. Wisconsin - 279

4. Minnesota - 153

5. Missouri - 135

6. Indiana - 72

7. Texas - 72

8. Colorado - 63

9. California - 60

10. Michigan - 55

Participants came from nine countries.

1. United States - 10,510

2. Canada - 6

3. Australia - 4

4. Germany - 3

5. United Kingdom - 2

6. Japan - 1

7. New Caledonia - 1

8. Puerto Rico - 1

9 Spain - 1

Hanson women excel

The Hanson-Brooks Running Project of Rochester Hills., Michigan, brought six men and six women to run in the QCTimes Bix 7’s team competition.

The men did not do especially well with J.P. Flavin being the top finisher in 14th place. However, the Hanson-Brooks women did extremely well. Jessie Cardin placed fifth, Annie-Marie Blaney sixth and Olivia Pratt seventh.

Prep wins Quick Bix

Lucas Wagner of Johnston, Iowa, was the first runner across the finish line in the Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

Wagner, who will be a sophomore on the Johnston High School cross country team this fall, originally planned to go the full 7 miles in his second QCTimes Bix 7 experience, but he changed his mind because he wasn’t feeling very well.

“I was going to do it this year, but I got heat exhaustion (earlier this week)," Wagner said. "I was pretty tired coming into today, so I just decided to do the 2-mile race.”

All in all, he was happy to win a race for the first time in his life,

“I’m just really happy with how I performed …” he added. “It helps a lot to just get racing experience in the offseason.”

Two course records

Even with the steamy conditions, course records were broken in two different age groups Saturday.

Davenport’s Janelle Swanberg broke her own record from a year ago in the women’s 70-74 age group, running the course in 1 hour, 1 minute, 46 seconds. That was 22 seconds better than in 2022.

Lucas Tanner of Deforest, Wisconsin, broke a 15-year-old record in the boys 15-under division, running the race in 38:43.

Glass 2nd in masters

Former Geneseo runner Bryan Glass has a long history of doing well in age-group categories at the QCTimes Bix 7, and he nearly added another men’s masters championship to his collection Saturday.

Glass, who now lives in Springfield, Illinois, finished just two seconds behind Ean Caskey of Lisbon, Iowa, in the masters. Davenport’s Ben Lloyd finished third.

Welcome home

Former North Scott High School all-state basketball player Grace Bofelli, now at the University of Northern Iowa, was spotted taking selfies after finishing the race. Not sure if it was part of her usual summer training or just a fun run for the junior-to-be who will be back in the Quad-Cities for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament that returns to Vibrant Arena at The Mark in early March.