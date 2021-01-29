Blue Devils pulls off last-second comeback

Defense and a winning mentality carried Davenport Central to its first win of the season, a 52-46 thriller against the visiting Bettendorf Bulldogs in MAC action on Friday night.
The Blue Devils trailed Bettendorf 44-35 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter after starter Tracy Hayslett was helped off of the court after a scary fall.
Central rallied, holding the Bulldogs to just two points in the final minutes of regulation and scoreless in overtime.
Senior standout Niiziar Rogers scored the final six points of regulation and started out the overtime period with a free throw to help seal the victory for Central (1-7,1-7).
Even without a win on the season, Rogers held a winning mentality throughout the game and never let off the gas.
"We work on short game all the time in practice, doing two minute situations where we're either holding a lead or trying to come back," Rogers said. "We kept our composure and it paid off. I've been in this program since I was a freshman and working with everyone else since that has helped a lot."
Rogers ended the night with 30 points on 11-of-15 from the field and 5-of-10 from the line. Central coach Craig Wurdinger was proud of his effort throughout the game.
"He played to win from the first quarter to the end," Wurdinger said. "He kept competing even when we felt we were down and out. It's good for the youth of the team to see this, as a lot of the time they play not to lose."
Rogers was thankful for his entire team for staying focused and engaged, as the bench helped stir the audience and that kept the energy going on the court.
"Without our bench guys, there would be no hype," Rogers said. "The entire audience was very important to our comeback since they kept the intensity high and were very supportive of us."
Bettendorf (1-6, 1-6) was led with 11 points by Maurice Wynn, who went 8-of-8 from the free throw line and knocked down a 3-pointer. TJ Bogan had eight for the Bulldogs, all in the third quarter, and Tynan Numkena had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Central forced Bettendorf into 17 turnovers and both teams were in foul trouble the whole night, as the Bulldogs had 19 and the Blue Devils had 24.
Bettendorf out-rebounded Central 31-to-26, but to Wurdinger it felt like a much larger disparity.
"It felt like they controlled the boards all night, something we have to improve upon," Wurdinger said. "Also our free-throws up until the fourth quarter weren't falling, another thing to look at."
Friday night's win for Central snapped a seven-game losing streak to start the season, despite a few close games. Both Rogers and Wurdinger hope that they won't fall into another losing streak.
"We got over the hump tonight after a few close games to start the season," Wurdinger said. "I'm proud of the fight that we showed tonight, they didn't quit and made the free throws when they counted."
"The losing streak was tough, so we came out hard and aggressive to start the game tonight," Rogers said. "We've been training hard after the late start, and a win like tonight should help pick our heads up."