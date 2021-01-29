Blue Devils pulls off last-second comeback

Defense and a winning mentality carried Davenport Central to its first win of the season, a 52-46 thriller against the visiting Bettendorf Bulldogs in MAC action on Friday night.

The Blue Devils trailed Bettendorf 44-35 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter after starter Tracy Hayslett was helped off of the court after a scary fall.

Central rallied, holding the Bulldogs to just two points in the final minutes of regulation and scoreless in overtime.

Senior standout Niiziar Rogers scored the final six points of regulation and started out the overtime period with a free throw to help seal the victory for Central (1-7,1-7).

Even without a win on the season, Rogers held a winning mentality throughout the game and never let off the gas.

"We work on short game all the time in practice, doing two minute situations where we're either holding a lead or trying to come back," Rogers said. "We kept our composure and it paid off. I've been in this program since I was a freshman and working with everyone else since that has helped a lot."

Rogers ended the night with 30 points on 11-of-15 from the field and 5-of-10 from the line. Central coach Craig Wurdinger was proud of his effort throughout the game.