Bohman optimistic after 11th-place finish at Toyota U.S. Open

Bohman continues to coach with Longhorn Aquatics and was married in August, which he said was also about the time his training and everyone’s pool access was “full go.”

He was fortunate to have access to a pool and gym before then, which he says helped him not fall behind.

“If anything, I kind of pushed forward. I was able to really focus on my strength, building it up and maintaining my aerobic fitness,” he said. “I definitely saw a huge improvement. I’m really excited about the meets to come and the lead-up to trials. I think it’s going to be pretty good.”

Bohman continues to give 100% preparation to compete in what would be his third Olympic trials. A year affected by the pandemic has also given him further reason not to take competing for granted.

In his 30th year, Bohman’s enthusiasm for the sport has yet to waver as he competes against those a decade or more his junior.

“You can ask any of the guys I train with, I just love it so much,” he said. “I’m training the best that I ever have, and so it just keeps giving me motivation that I can still do this. I can still get better, I can still improve. And that’s my No. 1 takeaway in the sport; wherever my places fall, so be it. As long as I’m still improving and pushing forward and challenging myself, that’s the biggest takeaway for me. Just trying to get better every single day.”

