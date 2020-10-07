Boilermakers take regional girls golf team title

KEWANEE — After finishing runner-up last year at the regional tournament, the hosting Kewanee girls golf team wanted to come out on top on Wednesday.
That's just what it did, as Kewanee took the team title with 380 strokes, seven strokes better than second place Rockridge, which also qualified for the Class 1A sectional meet next week in Rock Falls.
Kewanee coach Kandy Hansen was proud of how her girls performed.
"They obviously felt pretty good out on the course and played well," Hansen said. "We had been out there practicing the front and back nine all week and that advantage really paid off. The course has some longer holes with tough breaking greens, so it was a challenge for everyone."
The Boilermakers were led by sophomore Mya Mirocha, who had a score of 78, six strokes over par at a difficult Baker Park Golf Course.
Mirocha put together a strong front nine, and came away at 2-over before the lunch break. It was her back nine performance that really pushed her to medalist honors.
"I played really well on the front nine, but I have a lot of experience with it," Mirocha said. "My practice round on the back nine wasn't great, and I just was hoping for around 80 strokes overall and to par most holes."
One of two holes that Mirocha birdied on was the 16th, a very narrow, long hole that was a big problem for most competitors on the day.
"With some of the back nine, I just had to concentrate on hitting the ball straight," Mirocha said. "On 16, I had a good drive, iron, and a nice eight foot putt to get the birdie."
Conversely, Rockridge lead golfer Hannah Graves thought her worst hole was the 16th.
"It's a very narrow shot, where any slice would kill it and end up where you don't want to be," Graves said. "You have to really trust your driver and adjust when necessary."
Graves double-bogeyed No. 16 and finished with a 94, tying for sixth place and just missing the medals for the day.
The second-place team performance for Rockridge was in its first 18-hole round of the season, and it was the first time three golfers on the team, including Graves, had played 18 holes.
"The pressure was on for the girls to come out and perform," Rockridge coach Daphne Graves said. "They had nerves, but they took them and put them aside and played a great round and came out ready to play."
Outside of Kewanee and Rockridge, two local individuals advanced to sectionals. Mia Hillyer of Mercer County placed third with a 91 and Paige McKeown of Monmouth United finished fifth with 93.
Hillyer was thrilled with the performance that she put together after a tough outing at the conference meet had her frustrated.
"It was the best 18 holes that I shot this season," Hillyer said. "There were a few holes that got me but I didn't let it phase me and I played like I should."
While Hillyer was able to advance as an individual coach, Mercer County coach Aaron Heartt was hoping his team would be able to get through together, but they finished eight strokes behind Rockridge for the second qualifying spot.
"This isn't the way that we wanted to end things, but in this strange COVID season we did as well as we could," Heartt said. "It wasn't an ideal situation but the girls did great all year and gave it their all."
Hillyer was very happy to be able to go to sectionals just one last time in her senior season.
"This is the only sport that I play, and I wouldn't want to play anything else," Hillyer said. "We didn't get to do as many tournaments this year, but I'm still just happy we had a season at all."
