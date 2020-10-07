Boilermakers take regional girls golf team title

KEWANEE — After finishing runner-up last year at the regional tournament, the hosting Kewanee girls golf team wanted to come out on top on Wednesday.

That's just what it did, as Kewanee took the team title with 380 strokes, seven strokes better than second place Rockridge, which also qualified for the Class 1A sectional meet next week in Rock Falls.

Kewanee coach Kandy Hansen was proud of how her girls performed.

"They obviously felt pretty good out on the course and played well," Hansen said. "We had been out there practicing the front and back nine all week and that advantage really paid off. The course has some longer holes with tough breaking greens, so it was a challenge for everyone."

The Boilermakers were led by sophomore Mya Mirocha, who had a score of 78, six strokes over par at a difficult Baker Park Golf Course.

Mirocha put together a strong front nine, and came away at 2-over before the lunch break. It was her back nine performance that really pushed her to medalist honors.

"I played really well on the front nine, but I have a lot of experience with it," Mirocha said. "My practice round on the back nine wasn't great, and I just was hoping for around 80 strokes overall and to par most holes."