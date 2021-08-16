Boxing and kickboxing events slated for consecutive nights

Extreme Maximus Boxing will host two events on consecutive nights Sept. 24 and 25, showcasing boxing and kickboxing fighters at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

KO Kickboxing, scheduled for Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., will include 12 bouts and will feature local entries Adam Frederick, Josiah Molina, Quinton Stage, Roger Hickman, Damian Hall and Nate Hege.

A pro boxing event, labeled Double Trouble, will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 and will include two USA Mid America championship fights. Davenport’s Shawn West will face undefeated Raul Molina of San Antonio, Texas, for the 140-pound title and Cedar Rapids’ Mitchell LeConte battles Nathanial Morrow of Hastings, Neb., for the 135-pound belt.

Also boxing will be Quad-Citians Stephen Edwards, Robert Calvin, Daijohn Gonzalez, Jeremy Castro and Ryan Antle.

A professional kickboxing bout between MMA legend Shonie Carter of Chicago and Clinton’s Mark Stoddard also will take place on the boxing event.

Tickets for the two events will be sold separately. For the kickboxing event, tickets arl t $30 for general admission; $40 for tables (10 seats); and $50 for ringside. Boxing tickets are $40 for general admission; $50 for tables and $60 for ringside. All tickets are available from the fighters or online at Nitrotickets.com.

