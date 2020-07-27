Boys & Girls Club Fishing Derby goes virtual

Prizes will be available for pickup on the day of the event from noon-3 p.m. at the BGCMV Administrative Center. Prizes will be on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. This year’s prizes include kids bikes, kayaks and other outdoor equipment. However, the true prizes will be the time spent with your kids along our area waterways.

Just like any other day fishing across the Quad-Cities, all participants 16 years of age or older are required to have a valid ﬁshing license in order to participate.

Illinois squirrel season opens Aug. 1: While not quite as exciting as the deer or duck openers, the squirrel season openers kicks off the official beginning of fall hunting in Illinois. This year, squirrel season opens on Saturday, Aug. 1, and runs through Feb. 15, 2021, with the season being closed during the two firearm deer seasons in November and early December. The daily limit is five animals, with a possession limit of 10.

Now a lot of people probably question the necessity of hunting squirrels, but I can tell you it was one of my grandfather’s favorite pastimes as he would tell his tales of hunting during the latter part of the depression and the value of such to the family.

One of the first things I remember him teaching me was the fence post method of skinning and cleaning the animal.