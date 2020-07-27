Boys & Girls Club Fishing Derby goes virtual

Due to coronavirus restrictions (is anyone tired of hearing that phrase yet), the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley (BGCMV) annual Fishing Derby will be going virtual this year.
Planned for Saturday, Aug. 22, it will not be held at the Rock Island Conservation Club lake like in past years.
What this does, however, is allow you to fish at your favorite fishing spot, away from the crowds.
To participate in this event, a registration fee of $10 for those ages 11 and younger, $15 for those ages 12-17, and $20 for anyone 18 or older is needed. Similar to the standard event, packets must be picked up at either Shaw Electric, 930 E. River Drive, Davenport, from 3:30–6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, or at the BGCMV Administrative Center, 338 6th St., Moline, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday Aug. 21. You must also sign a Fishing Derby waiver even though this is a virtual event.
Next, just fish at your favorite ﬁshing spot starting Saturday morning. All lakes, rivers or streams are eligible. Wear your event T-shirt, and post a picture of your catch to be eligible to win a prize. There will be a longest fish contest and each age group will have its own winner. When you take a picture with your catch, remember to tag BGCMV on Facebook to be eligible for those prizes. You must be wearing the event T-shirt in the picture to be eligible as well.
Prizes will be available for pickup on the day of the event from noon-3 p.m. at the BGCMV Administrative Center. Prizes will be on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. This year’s prizes include kids bikes, kayaks and other outdoor equipment. However, the true prizes will be the time spent with your kids along our area waterways.
Just like any other day fishing across the Quad-Cities, all participants 16 years of age or older are required to have a valid ﬁshing license in order to participate.
Illinois squirrel season opens Aug. 1: While not quite as exciting as the deer or duck openers, the squirrel season openers kicks off the official beginning of fall hunting in Illinois. This year, squirrel season opens on Saturday, Aug. 1, and runs through Feb. 15, 2021, with the season being closed during the two firearm deer seasons in November and early December. The daily limit is five animals, with a possession limit of 10.
Now a lot of people probably question the necessity of hunting squirrels, but I can tell you it was one of my grandfather’s favorite pastimes as he would tell his tales of hunting during the latter part of the depression and the value of such to the family.
One of the first things I remember him teaching me was the fence post method of skinning and cleaning the animal.
While in his youth, these were critical hunts for the welfare of the family, not just social events. Fortunately for most of us today, it is a way to appreciate simpler times and that all of our sustenance does not come from a grocery store, supplied by someone else.
A little bit of American self-reliance still echoes in the woods as parents and children anticipate the annual squirrel crock pot dinner.
