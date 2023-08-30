MURRAY, KNEPP SET FOR IOW MEET

Former two-time Illinois 1A state track champion Tommy Murray from Riverdale and Pleasant Valley standout Luke Knepp will both compete in the Hawkeye Invite on Friday in Iowa City. It’s the college debut for both athletes.

Murray, the reigning 1,600- and 3,200-meter champion, runs for D-I Creighton. He also placed third at the state cross country meet as a senior.

Knepp, who placed fourth in the 3,200 at the state meet for Pleasant Valley, runs for the Hawkeyes.

MAGNOTTA NAMED

Mia Magnotta from the University of Iowa has been named the NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week in women’s field hockey.

Magnotta, the Hawkeyes’ goalie, backstopped a 4-0 win over No. 12 Wake Forest and a 3-2 victory over top-ranked North Carolina.

Iowa, ranked seventh, plays at Albany, N.Y., on Friday.

KNOX NAMES NEW GOLF COACH

Brady Kreiter has been named the new golf coach at Knox College.

A former golfer at Bradley, Kreiter is the assistant club pro at Soangetaha Country Club.

Kreiter played at Brimfield High School, winning 11 prep medalist titles.