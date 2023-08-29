Blue Jays call up Iowa's McCoy

Former University of Iowa infielder Mason McCoy was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Washington, Illinois, native hit .226 in 402 at-bats in Triple-A for the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays this season. He has notched 64 RBIs, 66 runs, 12 home runs and 23 stolen bases.

McCoy played for the Hawkeyes from 2015 to 2017.

UNI soccer player honored

Northern Iowa's Macy Smith has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Panthers’ wins over Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, the sophomore from Waverly netted two goals and had two assists.

Smith is the first UNI player to receive the MVC weekly award since Lauren Heinisch last season.

Western Illinois adds coaches

Chris Hill and John Clancy have been named assistant men's basketball coaches at Western Illinois.

Leathernecks’ head coach Chad Boudreau also announced current assistant Kyle Heikkinen had been promoted to associate head coach of the Leathernecks' men’s basketball team.

Clancy had been head coach at Triton College previously. Hill was an assistant coach at The Citadel.