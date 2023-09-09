ROYALS CALL UP FORMER HAWKEYE
The Kansas City Royals called up former Iowa catcher Tyler Cropley from Double A Northwest Arkansas.
Cropley, an eighth-round pick in 2018 by the Washington Nationals, was hitting .234 with four homers and 17 RBIs in Double A.
The McCook Lake, S.D., native played for the Hawkeyes in 2017-18.
