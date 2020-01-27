Building fishing rods with Quad-Cities area legend

Wintertime can be frustrating for many anglers as they wait for spring.
For other anglers, it is time to get gear repaired and prepped for the next season.
Garry Land is a long-time rod builder who lives near Pool 13 of the Mississippi River. I was fortunate to attend one of his rod building sessions at the Rock Creek EcoTourism Center located on Pool 14, near Camanche, Iowa. To those in the Quad-Cities area, a custom fishing rod built by Land is something to treasure and may make it difficult to use store-bought products afterwards.
“I began building rods about 20 years ago and have traveled all over the country teaching folks how to build their own rods,” Land said.
Land's love for building rods is quickly apparent as his jokes keep the mood light. At 75 years of age, he uses that as the base of many jokes. When learning how to wrap rod guides, keeping everything neat and tidy, humor was a key element to making it through the night.
I was first introduced to Land’s work in 2003 when a co-worker won a custom rod from him after catching the biggest bass of the year in the Gateway Bass Club. The custom-colored, spiral guide rod was a dream to cast and handled some very large fish with ease. Like any custom piece of equipment, it was technically strong and looked like a work of art.
I was not fortunate enough to inherit an artisan gene. However, a common phrase used by Land, and soon the rest of the rod builders, was mentioned when we all realized the “pretty” factor was not quite up to the master rod builder’s level.
“The fish won’t care,” was the most reassuring phrase uttered during the night, usually with a big smile from Land. One can’t expect to paint like Picasso the first time you pick up a brush.
His instruction was very detailed while his helpers moved through the room assisting the first-time rod builders. Like any skill, having experienced people to guide you through the process is critical.
While building a custom fishing rod will probably not save you money initially, understanding how to repair a fishing rod worth several hundred dollars is definitely worth your time. The satisfaction of catching that memorable fish on equipment you crafted can bring additional satisfaction to the process.
Since it was winter, Land taught the class how to build ice fishing rods, which he claimed “are the toughest rods to build.” Whether that was true or not, Garry’s patience with students makes rod building a great experience and a skill that will last a lifetime.