Bullpen help wasn't really Mom's final request

If you know Craig DeVrieze, none of this will surprise you.
St. Ambrose University’s director of communications spent about 28 years as a local sportswriter for both the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch/Argus, frequently sprinkling his work with a sneaky, snarky, irreverent sense of humor.
When his beloved mother, Joanne, died at the age of 95 on Jan. 19, and it was left to him to write her obituary, that side of him came oozing out once again.
"It was 12:30 and she had died that morning and I hadn’t gotten any sleep, and I just threw this in," Craig explained. "It was not her dying wish but I threw it in anyway."
The final line of the obit: "Donations in Joanne’s memory may be directed toward the impoverished Ricketts family of Chicago, Illinois, for purposes of assembling a near-Major-League-caliber bullpen, or to be dispersed per family wishes."
Craig had a chuckle when he wrote it and when the obit appeared in print. A lot of the rest of us here in the Quad-Cities also chuckled, which would have pleased Joanne greatly.
Then Chicago media personality David Kaplan mentioned the obituary on Twitter.
Word began to spread. It went viral.
Sports Illustrated used an item about the obit’s closing line. It received mentions in USA Today and on NBC Sports and in the Chicago papers. It was talked about in a podcast on MLB.com with one of the participants saying Joanne must have desperately wanted this because no son would put that in his mother’s obituary unless she had specifically requested it.
Think again.
"The irony of it is that she really wasn’t that big of a Cubs fan," Craig said.
His late father was a huge Cubs backer and he passed that love on to his sons. Joanne, in Craig’s words, "just sort of followed along with it." After she said her daily prayers, she would almost cringe when he would start singing "Go Cubs, Go."
But she did have a wonderful sense of humor along with a lot of other wonderful qualities so her son is pretty sure she is up there smiling at all of this furor.
"She thinks it’s funny," Craig said. "I’m sure of that. She would appreciate the fact that my words got into Sports Illustrated with those words being attributed to her."
***
SportsBettingDime.com issued odds on the NFL Combine, which got underway on Thursday. One of the things you could bet on is which quarterback would run the slowest time in the 40-yard dash.
Iowa’s Nate Stanley was among the favorites to be the slowpoke at 7 to 1. Princeton QB Kevin Davidson was 6 to 1 and James Morgan of Florida International also was listed as 7 to 1.
Stanley, whose running at the college level was mostly confined to a lot of very effective quarterback sneaks, ended up surprising everyone. He ran a 4.81 40, eighth best among the 13 QBs.
The slowest was a 5.01 run by Georgia's Jake Fromm although he only beat Davidson by a hundredth of a second.
***
Another Iowa player mentioned in the combine wagering odds was defensive end A.J. Epenesa. He was an 18 to 1 shot to be the player who makes the biggest gain in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL.com top 50 rankings after the combine.
LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson was the favorite there at 9 to 1.
***
It only took John Beilein half a season to realize that poor college kids are a lot easier to coach than spoiled millionaires.
The former Michigan basketball coach resigned as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. How long before some college program — perhaps Texas or Minnesota? — snaps him up?
***
Northern Illinois has moved one of its home football games next fall to SeatGeek Stadium.
That sounds like a joke but it’s actually a fairly shrewd marketing ploy.
SeatGeek is a 20,000-seat facility in south suburban Bridgeview that is the home of the Chicago RedStars soccer team.
The Huskies will play Brigham Young there on Oct 24 in what is being billed as the Huskie Chi-Town Showdown. It’s the fifth time in the past dozen years or so that NIU has played a game in the Chicago area. You may recall the Huskies played Iowa at Soldier Field in 2012.
It’s open to debate whether these games do any good but it’s worth a shot to try to expand the fan base into the massive population center just 60 miles east of DeKalb. Even though Northwestern claims to be Chicago’s Big Ten team, the city doesn’t really seem to have a favorite college football program.