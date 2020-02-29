Bullpen help wasn't really Mom's final request

If you know Craig DeVrieze, none of this will surprise you.

St. Ambrose University’s director of communications spent about 28 years as a local sportswriter for both the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch/Argus, frequently sprinkling his work with a sneaky, snarky, irreverent sense of humor.

When his beloved mother, Joanne, died at the age of 95 on Jan. 19, and it was left to him to write her obituary, that side of him came oozing out once again.

"It was 12:30 and she had died that morning and I hadn’t gotten any sleep, and I just threw this in," Craig explained. "It was not her dying wish but I threw it in anyway."

The final line of the obit: "Donations in Joanne’s memory may be directed toward the impoverished Ricketts family of Chicago, Illinois, for purposes of assembling a near-Major-League-caliber bullpen, or to be dispersed per family wishes."

Craig had a chuckle when he wrote it and when the obit appeared in print. A lot of the rest of us here in the Quad-Cities also chuckled, which would have pleased Joanne greatly.

Then Chicago media personality David Kaplan mentioned the obituary on Twitter.

Word began to spread. It went viral.