Until a few years ago, Kristine Ion-Rood's career was spent fighting crime.
With a couple of kids to raise, the Davenport mother of two decided to retire in 2011 after 15 years as a Scott County sheriff's deputy.
But instead of putting her life on the line literally every night at work, Ion-Rood found a different line of fire to stand in by becoming a mixed martial artist.
Already 2-0 in her new career, the 47-year-old makes her pro boxing debut Saturday night at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Events Center, on the undercard of the Iowa State Junior Middleweight title fight between Rock Island's Limberth Ponce and Davenport's Stephen Edwards.
Ion-Rood meets Galesburg's Julie Guise in the Quad-Cities' first women's pro bout in over a quarter-century. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the fights beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets, ranging between $75 and $25, are available at the door or in advance from the casino.
"I never thought of this as being a part of local history," Ion-Rood said ahead of only the second women's pro boxing match ever in these parts. "I just look at this as a stepping stone on my path.
"My goal is to become the oldest (Ultimate Fighting Championships) title holder, man or woman. But I need them to add my weight class for that to happen, so my goal right now is to just become the best athlete I can be and see what happens.
"I see the UFC adding weight classes all of the time, so you never know. Sky's the limit."
Ion-Rood has proven plenty dangerous in the octagon, with neither of her two MMA fights lasting into the second round. She is already considered the second-best pound-for-pound female fighter in Iowa.
However, stepping into the boxing ring offers a slightly different challenge.
"I think boxing is harder than MMA fighting just because you can't grab somebody and throw them on the ground," said Ion-Rood, whose children are now 15 (daughter Grace) and 13 (son Grant). "You have to be able to hit a moving target. You need to develop a lot of skill to be a boxer. Jiu-Jitsu on its own is a lot harder, too, for similar reasons. That's why I like MMA, though, because you get a little bit of everything mixed in there together."
Saturday night's bout also will be Ion-Rood's first fight since knee surgery last summer to repair an ACL injury.
"I can't wait, though," said Ion-Rood, a self-described 'farm girl' from upriver Princeton, who packs 170 pounds of muscle on her 5-foot-7 frame.
"She's 10 years younger than me. She's also taller, so I've been sparring with a gentleman who is 6-foot-2 with a longer reach. So I'm really ready for this."
Her husband David was sure of that a few years ago.
After the couple watched a Ronda Rousey fight, he turned to his wife and said, "You know, you should try that, because I think you'd be really good at it."
At the time, the retired stay-at-home mother was training for competitive figure skating on the side at Big 5 Power Conditioning.
"I thought he'd fallen down and bumped his head," Ion-Rood laughs now at the memory of her husband's declaration.
But while at the gym one day, she noticed pictures of a female on the wall, and asked her trainer Joshua Howat, discovering the photos were of an MMA fighter he trained.
"I said, `Oh, she looks pretty strong,' and he said, `You're actually stronger,'" Ion-Rood recalled. "After talking for a bit, I said, 'OK, let's just do this fighting thing.' That's how it started."
While most wrestlers converting to MMA must work on striking, and converted boxers need to develop ground skills, Ion-Rood took to the new game remarkably well.
"The attitude for me was already there from being in law enforcement," she said. "I was going to win. I wasn't going to give up. You can't quit or you lose your life out there.
"So that part was already bred into me, and the striking just came naturally. I always liked the striking portion of my MMA training better than the ground fighting."
Now, she gets to showcase those skills on her new career path.
"I just like how this makes me feel," Ion-Rood said. "The training. The dedication. It gives me motivation to get up and push myself every day. This gives me something tangible to chase."