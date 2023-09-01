Peoria pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, in a 9-8 win over Quad City in Class A Midwest League action on Friday night in front of 2,972 fans at Modern Woodmen Park.

Ramon Mendoza and Chris Rotondo each hit two-run homers in a five-run top of the first for Peoria. Mendoza finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Chiefs.

The River Bandits rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the third. Juan Carlos Negret delivered a two-run single, chasing home Jean Ramirez and Dustin Dickerson. A sac fly by Carter Jensen made it 5-4 before a double play scored Jensen to tie it.

Still 5-5 through five, the Chiefs scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Thomas Francisco’s solo homer made it 9-5 Chiefs in the top of the seventh.

Kale Emshoff got the River Bandits within two runs in the bottom of the seven with a two-run single.

It stayed 9-7 until Jensen clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to make it 9-8. Chiefs reliever Edwin Nunez recovered and got the last out to earn the save. Nunez worked the last 2 1/3 innings.

Starter Zane Mills went the first five to get the win for Peoria.

Reliever Ben Sears was tagged with the loss, entering in the sixth for Ben Kudrna, who worked the first five innings.

The two teams meet again tonight at 6:30, the River Bandits’ second-to-last home game of the season.