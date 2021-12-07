Christmas gift ideas for an outdoorsman, or even yourself

Christmas is just a few weeks away.

It can be a hard time to find that special gift for the outdoorsman in your life who seems to have everything or is very particular on their equipment.

While a gift card to the big box store is an easy fallback, finding that surprise gift tends to create that moment of surprise and appreciation you want at Christmas. If you have one of those people on your list, here are a few things that every outdoorsman can use.

If you are looking for a big gift that can be used outside of hunting and fish, then the heated sweatshirt or vest may be your selection. These clothing items can be worn while hunting, fishing, blowing snow, or anytime they need to be out in the elements.

I prefer ones that are associated with major power tool brands because they are easy to find, use standard tool batteries which can be used for other applications, and because of their battery availability, especially when you lose it or it is left home when you are on a trip. I have three batteries for mine, all of which will run drills and drivers, all types of saws, and even my pole saw. If your outdoorsman already has a vest, then an extra battery or two is always useful, too.