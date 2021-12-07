Christmas gift ideas for an outdoorsman, or even yourself

Christmas is just a few weeks away.
It can be a hard time to find that special gift for the outdoorsman in your life who seems to have everything or is very particular on their equipment.
While a gift card to the big box store is an easy fallback, finding that surprise gift tends to create that moment of surprise and appreciation you want at Christmas. If you have one of those people on your list, here are a few things that every outdoorsman can use.
If you are looking for a big gift that can be used outside of hunting and fish, then the heated sweatshirt or vest may be your selection. These clothing items can be worn while hunting, fishing, blowing snow, or anytime they need to be out in the elements.
I prefer ones that are associated with major power tool brands because they are easy to find, use standard tool batteries which can be used for other applications, and because of their battery availability, especially when you lose it or it is left home when you are on a trip. I have three batteries for mine, all of which will run drills and drivers, all types of saws, and even my pole saw. If your outdoorsman already has a vest, then an extra battery or two is always useful, too.
Whether they hunt or fish, an extra fillet or hunting knife is always handy. For years I have asked for fillet knives from my relatives and they always come in handy when you have misplaced your favorite knife or when that friend who is new to fishing is a little short on equipment and so excited at the prospect of cleaning and eating his own fish for the first time. Those moments are precious and that extra sharp knife is always appreciated.
Anyone who spends time in the outdoors will find themselves in need of light at some point. LED flashlights are a great option because they come in all shapes and sizes, can be stashed in a truck, boat or backpack, and they use very little battery power. Headlamps are also really helpful when in the outdoors. I have received several over the years and have them stashed in multiple locations for emergency lighting needs.
If you are still having a hard time picking out an item for that outdoorsman, then consider a gift card from any of our many local fishing and hunting shops.
The real advantage of these businesses is their range of knowledge. If you want to know about fishing on Lost Grove, the Mississippi River, or hunting one of our local public areas for ducks or deer, these individuals will know the what, when, and where that will help the outdoorsman be successful.
They also give you personal service, which could help you with your equipment setup. This might save you considerable money by keeping you from buying unnecessary items.
The true meaning of Christmas gift giving is not about giving the hot item, but the time and thought given to loved ones. The most important thing you can give someone is your time. You cannot buy that and we are all limited, so it truly is the best gift you can give, at Christmas or anytime of year.
If you have the outdoorsman that has everything, been everywhere, and are frustrated trying to find the perfect gift, consider giving your time, the one gift anyone can give.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com