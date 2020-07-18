Clash of Legends is hot ticket on a hot night

The evening clearly captured the imagination of fight fans not just in the Quad-Cities but across the country. Promoter Monte Cox said he hoped to accommodate 3,000 fans in a makeshift set-up in an asphalt parking lot in the northeast part of the fairgrounds and it appeared there were at least that many people there.

Included in the crowd were such pugilistic luminaries as Tim Sylvia, Matt Hughes, Antwun Echols and David Levi.

Nunn’s famous brother-in-law even came to town, although he appeared incognito. Former San Francisco 49ers ballcarrying hero Roger Craig was in disguise so as to not to create a stir.

Cox said he also had media credential requests from as far away as Florida for one of the few sports events of any kind taking place with real, live spectators.

It is believed to be only the third U.S. fighting event held with fans since the dawn of the pandemic. There was a card held in Biloxi, Miss., last Saturday and another one held earlier Saturday evening in Conyers, Ga.

While the seating configuration seemed to conform to COVID-19 rules and people working the fights wore masks, most of the fans seemed content to take their chances. Probably fewer than 10% wore any sort of face protection.