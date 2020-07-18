Clash of Legends is hot ticket on a hot night

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, seats for Saturday night’s Clash of Legends at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds were spread far apart.
As dictated by law, chairs were placed in groups of no more than 10 and those clusters all were at least six feet apart.
As a result, some people who paid $40 for general admission seats were sitting in aluminum bleachers about 180 feet from the boxing ring. (That’s an unofficial count. It was 60 paces by a taller-than-average columnist.)
On the plus side, a few of those bleacher seats had the only shade in the whole place for the first few hours of the scheduled 6 p.m. event. Some of the people there weren’t overjoyed to be so far from the action, but they weren’t about to ask for their money back either.
"We weren’t going to miss this," was the common refrain.
The occasion was a much-anticipated matchup between the two greatest fighting icons in Quad-Cities history. Two-time world boxing champion Michael Nunn took on former UFC champion and mixed martial arts pioneer Pat Miletich in a kick-boxing battle that almost certainly ranks as the Quad-Cities’ fighting event of the decade.
The main event didn’t begin until far into the evening, too late for most newspapers to get the results into print.
The evening clearly captured the imagination of fight fans not just in the Quad-Cities but across the country. Promoter Monte Cox said he hoped to accommodate 3,000 fans in a makeshift set-up in an asphalt parking lot in the northeast part of the fairgrounds and it appeared there were at least that many people there.
Included in the crowd were such pugilistic luminaries as Tim Sylvia, Matt Hughes, Antwun Echols and David Levi.
Nunn’s famous brother-in-law even came to town, although he appeared incognito. Former San Francisco 49ers ballcarrying hero Roger Craig was in disguise so as to not to create a stir.
Cox said he also had media credential requests from as far away as Florida for one of the few sports events of any kind taking place with real, live spectators.
It is believed to be only the third U.S. fighting event held with fans since the dawn of the pandemic. There was a card held in Biloxi, Miss., last Saturday and another one held earlier Saturday evening in Conyers, Ga.
While the seating configuration seemed to conform to COVID-19 rules and people working the fights wore masks, most of the fans seemed content to take their chances. Probably fewer than 10% wore any sort of face protection.
Then again, it was a little warm to be sitting outside for five hours or so, even without a mask. The heat index was measured at 105 degrees in the middle of the day although it likely dipped into the 90s by the first fight.
Davenport boxer Travis Thomas, who wanted to be on the card but settled for working the corner for his brother Fred, Pachino Hill and Donovan Dennis, didn’t seem all that disappointed to not to be fighting when he saw what the conditions were like.
"Once the sun goes down, it should be a little bit better," he said as he distributed Team Thomas T-shirts before the show started.
He was right. Along about 8 p.m., a breeze showed up and made it slightly more tolerable. Slightly.
The event was about 40 minutes late getting started but when it did, West Liberty’s Roberto Negrete scored a unanimous decision over Chicago’s Daniel Buenaventura to extend his professional record to 3-0.
Iowa Golden Gloves champion Mitchell Leconte of Cedar Rapids then battered Des Moines’ Tony Crowder for two rounds in his pro debut, flooring Crowder four times with body shots before Crowder gave up.
Cedar Rapids’ Devoniere Jackson won a decision over Ryan Rutherford in a kick boxing match and Minneapolis’ Terrance Walker scored a bloody second-round TKO of Davenport’s Ryan Antle III.
Hill thoroughly dominated East Moline’s Will Omar, scoring a second-round TKO. Veteran boxer Jason Medina of Moline won his kick-boxing debut with a split decision over Sean Huffman of Knoxville, Tenn.
Jeremy Horn, a 44-year-old veteran of 118 mixed martial arts fights, registered a third-round TKO of 50-year-old Marty Lindquist, and Junior Hernandez of Bettendorf decisioned Jeremy Castro of Clinton in a clash of MMA vets making their boxing debuts.
At that point, there was a second intermission, during which former boxer Mike "The Assassin" Lundquist got up into the ring and proposed to his girlfriend, Megan Emory. (He got the decision he wanted, too.)
Dennis then outclassed Anthony Williams in Dennis' first fight in his hometown in seven years.
Two Davenport boxers, Stephen Edwards and Fred Thomas, then clashed in the co-main event before it finally was time for the moment almost everyone came for.
