FORT DODGE — What appeared to be four insurance runs in the sixth inning turned out to be a big difference in Davenport Assumption's 7-5 semifinal win over Dubuque Wahlert on Wednesday and put the Knights back in the Class 3A title game for the third year in a row.

The Knights entered the bottom of the sixth inning unsatisfied with their 3-2 lead over the Golden Eagles and were eager to add runs to really put away the game. Counting on veteran experience, seniors Callie Miller, Jessie Wardlow and Isabella Krogman all drove in runs on singles, while Abby Odean scored on a fielder’s choice.

"That was definitely our breakout inning with scoring all those runs,” said Odean, who matched Miller with two base knocks to pace Assumption's eight-hit attack. “Our energy got a lot higher when the game got a lot closer."

Second-seeded Assumption (34-6) needed those runs to earn a spot opposite top-seeded Williamsburg (35-9) in Friday's 2:30 p.m. title game back at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Wahlert’s offense came alive in the top of the seventh to make a game of it right until the end.

Knights senior pitcher Leah Maro (20-3) gave up four hits, including a three-run homer to freshman Julia Roth, after allowing just six hits in as many innings prior.

The Knights, who overcame three errors, led 3-1 after three innings. Wahlert cut into that margin with a single tally in the top of the sixth before the teams traded big innings.

Assumption coach Tyler Edwards knew that they had gotten lucky a few times against the Golden Eagles and that an inning like that was bound to happen.

"This is an explosive team; we knew that they were gonna have a big hit at some point," Edwards said. "I warned them that we have to be prepared for that, shake that off and move on to end the inning. That’s why we had to have those insurance runs."

A pair of flyouts put an end to the Golden Eagles' late comeback as the Knights secured a spot in their seventh state title game in eight seasons.

Coming off a runner-up outing last season at the state tournament, the team is poised to finish the job this season and take home its fifth state title in school history.

"We’re definitely feeding off of last year’s loss, but we just gotta stay positive the whole entire time and keep our energy up," said Odean. "That’s what we’re really good at, and we’ll keep doing it."

Edwards said: "We don’t like going home with the runner-up trophy; we wanna go with that championship trophy. These girls are hungry for it, and they want to win it."

In Friday's title tilt, the Knights will see a team in the Raiders that they lost to 4-3 earlier this season.

Edwards and the team have done some scouting on the Raiders outside of their matchup and believe that their biggest asset heading into the championship game is what they didn’t show in their previous matchup.

"We did not throw Leah Maro — they threw their number one — so we’ve seen her for a full seven innings this year, but they have not seen Leah Maro ever," Edwards said. "We’re gonna bring her, and good luck."