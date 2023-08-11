The Quad Cities River Bandits kept pecking away at the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night but never could put together a big inning to counter three Kernels' home runs in the Class A Midwest League contest along the banks of the Mississippi River.

Quad Cities scored single runs in three innings and had runners on in four other frames before being retired in order in the eighth and ninth innings in a 4-3 loss at Modern Woodmen Park.

Shervyen Newton launched a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh that pulled QC within a single run, but the Bandits couldn’t get anything going after that as the Kernels evened the series at two games each.

QC (14-26) opened the scoring in the first. Leadoff batter Jean Ramirez reached on a bunt and ended up at second after the first of three Cedar Rapids errors. After moving up 90 feet on a groundout, Ramirez scored on Carter Jensen’s sacrifice fly.

The Western Division-leading Kernels (25-15) took the lead in the third on back-to-back home runs off QC starting pitcher Steven Zobac (1-2). Noah Miller launched a two-run shot that scored Jeferson Morales and Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a solo dinger.

Cedar Rapids picked up a much-needed insurance run in the sixth off QC reliever Wander Arias on a Ben Ross solo homer.

QC’s run in the sixth came when Dustin Dickerson’s RBI double scored Juan Carlos Negret, who had singled leading off the frame. Dickerson, however, got caught in a rundown between third and home after the play on Negret.

Zobac fanned seven Kernels and walked just one in his five innings of four-hit ball.

While three QC pitchers fanned a dozen Kernels, the River Bandits only struck out seven times off three Cedar Rapids pitchers.

Andrew Morris (2-1) got the pitching victory as he allowed four hits in five innings and no earned runs. John Stankiewicz pitched two scoreless innings for his third save.

The six-game series is scheduled to resume Saturday evening at 6:30 at MWP.