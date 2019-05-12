Nicholas Patrick hates to lose.
Thankfully, his upbringing and work ethic have been conducive to a winning attitude as a gifted young tennis player.
Whether it be playing tennis against players well above his age or experience level locally or across the nation, or getting As as a sixth-grader at Seton Catholic School in Moline, the 12-year-old has a drive to succeed that showed up at an early age.
Patrick was recently ranked No. 37 in the USTA Boys 12 Junior National Rankings, which list players by age according to their six best point totals earned in USTA matches. Advancing deep into a tournament or beating highly ranked opponents means more points.
He sits No. 1 in points among the Boys 12 players in the Missouri Valley, which includes players from Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Patrick has continued to ascend as a tennis player in recent years, boosting his national ranking from the 300s in February of last year when he played his first national tournament, to now comfortably in the top 50. All the while, his strength and height grows, too.
He can hold his own against many of the top high school players the Quad-Cities has to offer. The Missouri Valley also includes nationally top-ranked Cooper Woestendick of Kansas in his age group.
Patrick has a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 8.56. His favorite tennis player, Roger Federer, has a 16.02 as one of the best in the world, for comparison.
Patrick took his lumps last summer building up wins and qualifying for better tournaments as his ranking started to climb. That recently culminated the weekend of March 23 when he reached the Boys 12 doubles quarterfinals of the Easter Bowl in Indian Wells, Calif., the USTA National Championships where most American greats played in age groups of 12, 14, 16 and 18.
Patrick and his partner, Zachary Cohen (ranked 30th) of Philadelphia, played to their 5-8 seeding at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the second largest outdoor tennis stadium in the world. The finish was big for his national ranking and confidence as a player.
“Playing at Indian Wells, where you know all the other great players such as (Rafael) Nadal, Federer, (Novak) Djokovic have played, just being on the same court they were on, it’s just a dream come true,” said Patrick, a five-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net.
He can advance to a blue-chip recruit if he ranks inside the top 20. He has yet to beat a blue-chip recruit in eight tries, but has an 8-9 record against other five-star recruits.
He also played three top-50 players nationally in singles at the Easter Bowl, defeating 47th-ranked Nicholas Snyder 6-4, 6-1. He competed well with No. 6 Prathinav Chunduru but fell 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.
Another big win came last June when he defeated New York’s Darren Huang (6-3, 3-6, 10-8), who was ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time. Patrick’s UTR was a 7 at the time when he topped Huang, a 9.
He said the hardest matches are the most valuable for his improvement.
“I think losing, hate to say it, losing is almost more valuable than winning,” Patrick said. “I think when you lose, you really learn key valuable lessons that you wouldn’t if you won. Because the reason they beat was they exploited your weaknesses or you figured out something you need to work on.”
Nicholas’ dad and primary tennis coach, Dan Patrick, said his son has been handling a tennis racket and ball at age 1 to 2, not long after he began walking at 9 months.
“He always just showed a very high ability to do something with a ball,” Dan Patrick said. “Whether it was baseball, football, and putting a tennis racket in his hand, he just seemed to pick it up real easily.”
It also helped that his dad has been a certified USPTA teaching professional from the time he was born. Dan Patrick became the full-time teaching tennis pro at the Quad-City Tennis Club (then the South Park Tennis Club) in 1997, where he remained until Nicholas was 9 years old. He also coached Augustana men’s tennis from 1997-2002.
Dan Patrick, a three-time team MVP and state tennis qualifier his senior year at Alleman in 1980, is currently the director of tennis at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. He played tennis for two years at Black Hawk College before finishing at Eastern Illinois University in 1984.
He was also assistant tennis coach at Augustana under Tim Baldridge, who has helped run what is now called the Dan Patrick Summer Kick Off tennis camp for 26 years.
In addition to his dad’s tennis pedigree, Patrick gets strong traits and work ethic from his mom, Masha, who was born in Moscow, Russia.
“He loves to compete, and doesn’t like losing,” Dan Patrick said. “He gets it from his mom, I think. She’s very disciplined and I think it shows in his personality. He’s a fighter; he gets the tennis background from me, but he gets his determination from his mom.”
Both parents are under 6-feet tall, but Dan Patrick says his son’s Russian background from mom’s side is a strength he has seen show up in other top tennis players.
“He’s just got a strong physique. He’s tall and skinny, but he’s got a very strong frame,” Dan Patrick said. “I attribute a lot of his natural ability to having some good skills in his genes from his Russian background, but also because of his hard work ethic. One of the things he needs to work on is just realizing he can’t win every point.”
Patrick has an 8-year-old sister, Lea, who also plays tennis. He has played Moline Little League since he was 4 and pitched in a championship two years ago. He also ran cross country this year.
Dan Patrick makes sure to fit in high-level tournaments and competition for his son when he isn’t practicing a couple hours a day, five days a week between the Q-C Tennis Club and Life Fitness Center. He has scheduled matches for Nicholas against former collegiate players to a top-ranked player from the Netherlands. He has played in tournaments across the country from California to Michigan to Florida.
“He’s playing adults mostly now, and trains with a lot of the top-ranked juniors down at the Quad-City Tennis Club,” Patrick said. “(Players in their) 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s; whoever he can play.”
Patrick said his parents have been instrumental in in his success so far.
“They both work overtime to just to get me to tournaments and into hotels and travel," he said. "It’s just a dream."
Although his high school plans are not completely set in stone, his dad and grandfather both went to Seton Catholic and Alleman. Either way, getting a Division I scholarship is already a goal for Nicholas.
“I really want to play college tennis and get a good college education,” Patrick said. “And from there, if I’m successful, maybe head for the tour. The tour has always been a big goal; No. 1 in the world is a huge goal, but I think college tennis is where the biggest improvement comes from.”