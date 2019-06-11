The Bettendorf Jr Open, a USTA 12-18 level 5 tournament in the Missouri Valley section, featured some of the top boys’ tennis players locally on Monday and Tuesday at Bettendorf High School.
Justin Sehlin, a Pleasant Valley senior and Gustavus Adolphus commit, was state singles runner-up in Class 2A this past May. The top-seeded Sehlin defeated 12-year-old Nicholas Patrick of Coal Valley 6-0, 7-5 in the Boys’ 18 Singles final on Tuesday afternoon.
Patrick, a sixth-grader at Seton Catholic School in Moline, defeated second-seeded Cameron Luhring 7-5 (inj) in the semifinal. Luhring, an Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore, was Class 1A singles champion in Iowa.
Moline junior Dylan Wiemers defeated Luhring (inj) in the playoff round after falling 6-0, 6-2 to Sehlin in the semifinals. Another Moline junior, Bhanu Pujari, fell to Luhring 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Alleman junior Jesse Dyer fell 6-1, 6-2 to Cedar Rapids Xavier freshman Brady Horstmann in the round of 16. CRX won Iowa’s 1A state team title with Horstmann playing doubles.
In the Boys’ 16 Singles final, top-seeded Ryan Witcraft defeated Nathan Barlow 6-1, 7-5.
In the Boys’ 14 Singles final, second-seeded Ankit Rajvanshi defeated top-seeded Ishank Pujari 6-3, 7-5.
In the Boys’ 12 Singles final, top-seeded Deepak Badri defeated second-seeded Jathin Ram Kollarapu 6-0, 6-0.