Nicholas Patrick, Coal Valley Tennis Player at 12

Nicholas Patrick, 12, of Coal Valley, shows his form at Bettendorf Middle School. Patrick is ranked No. 37 in the national USTA rankings. He is No. 1 in his age group in the Missouri Valley.

The Bettendorf Jr Open, a USTA 12-18 level 5 tournament in the Missouri Valley section, featured some of the top boys’ tennis players locally on Monday and Tuesday at Bettendorf High School.

Justin Sehlin, a Pleasant Valley senior and Gustavus Adolphus commit, was state singles runner-up in Class 2A this past May. The top-seeded Sehlin defeated 12-year-old Nicholas Patrick of Coal Valley 6-0, 7-5 in the Boys’ 18 Singles final on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick, a sixth-grader at Seton Catholic School in Moline, defeated second-seeded Cameron Luhring 7-5 (inj) in the semifinal. Luhring, an Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore, was Class 1A singles champion in Iowa.

Moline junior Dylan Wiemers defeated Luhring (inj) in the playoff round after falling 6-0, 6-2 to Sehlin in the semifinals. Another Moline junior, Bhanu Pujari, fell to Luhring 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Alleman junior Jesse Dyer fell 6-1, 6-2 to Cedar Rapids Xavier freshman Brady Horstmann in the round of 16. CRX won Iowa’s 1A state team title with Horstmann playing doubles.

In the Boys’ 16 Singles final, top-seeded Ryan Witcraft defeated Nathan Barlow 6-1, 7-5.

In the Boys’ 14 Singles final, second-seeded Ankit Rajvanshi defeated top-seeded Ishank Pujari 6-3, 7-5.

In the Boys’ 12 Singles final, top-seeded Deepak Badri defeated second-seeded Jathin Ram Kollarapu 6-0, 6-0.

