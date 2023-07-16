For 31 years, the Prime Time League brought together some of the best basketball players in the state of Iowa for summer competition.

The founder of that longtime institution, Randy Larson, passed away on Sunday.

The Iowa City lawyer, who later worked with University of Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder in starting a summer league (Game Time League) for student-athletes in her program, was remembered as a great supporter of both Hawkeye basketball programs.

“Randy was a great friend of our program and to me from the day I arrived in Iowa City,” Iowa men’s coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was incredibly kind and supportive of our student-athletes, including devoting his heart and soul into the Prime Time League for three decades. Randy was an Iowa City legend and will be dearly missed.”

The PTL and GTL ended after the summer of 2017 when changes in college rules allowed coaches to spend time in the summer giving individual workouts and also watching scrimmages. That made the leagues, which had local businesses sponsor teams that played in North Liberty and Waterloo, obsolete.

“Randy was a tremendous supporter of women’s basketball,” Bluder said. “He included us in the summer league as soon as we arrived on campus. Randy was a fixture at our games and loved supporting our team.”

In addition to his law firm, Larson & Evenson Law Practice, P.C., he practiced in since 1982, Larson owned Monica’s, a Coralville eatery, since 1992.

Larson graduated from Iowa State University and Ames High School. He coached boys basketball at Iowa City Regina High School for a number of years.