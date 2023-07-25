The chance to cut down on travel, renew old rivalries and create new ones within the state of Iowa were contributing factors to the St. Ambrose University football team making a switch in conference affiliations.

The Fighting Bees will play their final season this fall in the Mid-States Football Association before jumping into the Heart of America Conference for the 2024 season.

“There’s great stability within that conference — short term and long term — and I think that played a factor,” Vince Fillipp, SAU football coach, said of the conference switch.

Next fall, the Heart of America Conference that is comprised of teams in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas, will be made up of 14 teams split into two divisions.

William Woods University, which announced the creation of its program in May, also joins the conference for the 2024 season.

Along with St. Ambrose, the Heart North Division will have Clarke University, Graceland University, Grand View University and William Penn University in Iowa; Peru State College in Nebraska; and Culver-Stockton College of Missouri.

In 2024, the Heart South Division will be comprised of Baker University, Benedictine College, and MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas and Central Methodist University, Missouri Baptist University, Missouri Valley College and William Woods in Missouri.

Fillipp noted that travel will be reduced with the move. The Bees have had road games in Michigan and Indiana in recent years and this year travel to Upland, Indiana (Taylor University) and Adrian, Michigan (Siena Heights) for MSFA crossover games. SAU also travels to play Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa, for a nonconference game.

“Being able to travel and play more teams in the state of Iowa was more enticing than going farther east into Indiana and Michigan more times,” Fillipp said. “I think that ultimately led to the change.”

Competition within the Heart of America Conference will remain at a high level, especially with Grand View being a perennial national power and the HOA being a strong league from top to bottom.

It also brings back a number of previous rivals SAU had before joining the MSFA in 1995.

“It’s a very competitive conference,” Fillipp said. “A team like Grand View is one of the nation’s best year-in and year-out. We’ll have them back on the schedule. William Penn, we’ll have some rivalries renewed.

“It should be a cool deal for our guys and St. Ambrose in general.”

HOA members Grand View, William Penn and Missouri Baptist were also formerly MSFA members.

Fillipp said it would be nice to be able to keep a few of the MSFA football rivalries alive when it came to scheduling nonconference games moving forward.

In its 26 years in the league, SAU has won eight division titles — third most behind St. Francis (Indiana) with 13 and Saint Xavier with 11. Those three schools are the only ones in the league with more than 100 MSFA victories.

“While we have enjoyed our relationships in the Mid-States Football Association, the Heart of America Conference represents the opportunity for natural rivalries and stability for our players and coaches,” St. Ambrose Director of Athletics Mike Holmes said.

The MSFA was a football-only conference.

This move to the Heart of America Conference will mean four sports — football, wrestling, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse — will now be part of that Iowa-based league.

“St. Ambrose is excited to join the Heart of America in football,” SAU President Amy Novak said in a release. “We already compete in this conference in several sports and have found the experience to be very positive for our student-athletes.

“Within the Heart of America are several area universities that offer exciting regional competition in football. I appreciate the leadership in the conference and their willingness to allow us to be an associate member for football beginning in 2024.

“St. Ambrose has a strong athletic program, both in terms of the number of sports offered, but also in its academic performance as measured by the number of scholar-athletes, and its recognition for Champions of Character programs. We look forward to the strong and healthy competition between other great NAIA programs in the Heart of America Athletics Conference."