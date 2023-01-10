 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College report: Black Hawk men, women earn road wins

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 75, Sauk Valley 45: The Black Hawk women (9-9, 2-0 Arrowhead Conference) cruised to a 75-45 league road win over Sauk Valley as three players scored in double figures. Me'Kiyah Harris led the Braves with 17 points, and Kayla Jones and Liz Fish scored 12. Sophomore Khloe Damm had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Men's hoops

Black Hawk 90, Sauk Valley 76: Cam Edwards scored 34 points and Cortavius Seales scored 27 to lead the Black Hawk College men's basketball team to a 90-76 Arrowhead Conference road victory over Sauk Valley on Tuesday evening. 

