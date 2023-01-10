College report: Black Hawk men, women earn road wins

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 75, Sauk Valley 45: The Black Hawk women (9-9, 2-0 Arrowhead Conference) cruised to a 75-45 league road win over Sauk Valley as three players scored in double figures. Me'Kiyah Harris led the Braves with 17 points, and Kayla Jones and Liz Fish scored 12. Sophomore Khloe Damm had nine points and 11 rebounds.