A completist is defined as "an obsessive, typically indiscriminate, collector or fan of something."
Illinois officially lost two top basketball assistant coaches Thursday when Kentucky announced Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman are joining Jo…
This is what retirement looked like for former North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams on Wednesday:
New Iowa State University men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger completed his roster Wednesday, adding another Big Ten Conference wing playe…
In recent seasons, close to 700 Division I men’s college basketball players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal each year as a way to inve…
Former Iowa basketball player CJ Fredrick has signed to play at Kentucky.
St. Ambrose senior career sacks leader Bernard Buhake is named as the Fighting Bees' first all-American in football since 2017.
Columnist Kedric Prince discusses Illinois' Isaiah Williams switching from quarterback to receiver.
Iowa's Michael Baer is transferring to Siena for his last two years of basketball eligibility.
Please take this as the compliment it’s intended to be, because the best way to describe new Kansas football coach Lance Leipold might be effe…
Jake Ellis had a career day for Truman State in the first Great Lakes Valley Conference football championship game a little over a week ago, b…
The St. Ambrose lacrosse program is having its best season. The Fighting Bees play in the national tournament this week.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is not a proponent of a proposed rule change that would reduce the number of padded practices for preseason camp.
As Daviyon Nixon’s wait continued Saturday before ultimately being selected in the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings saw multiple ways that Iow…
Some of us are beginning to develop a sort of perverse fascination with the NCAA’s college basketball transfer portal, not unlike the addictio…
Jack Campbell walked off the turf Saturday at Kinnick Stadium confident that the University of Iowa football team had taken steps forward this…
Luka Garza bid one final, tearful farewell to the University of Iowa on Saturday as he formally accepted the Naismith Trophy as well as being …
Following Iowa’s Pro Day last month, Chauncey Golston joked that representatives from NFL teams kept asking him if he was perfect.
When Iowa wraps up its spring football practices with an open workout Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the Hawkeye linebackers will continue to be…
AMES — Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has found a model for the type of player and person it takes to be a successful Cyclone football player.
Latest Local Offers
Walk-on guard Austin Ash has decided to pull out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and return to the University of Iowa basketball program for ano…
Iowa Hawkeyes reporter Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players.
Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players
Bettendorf graduate DJ Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a career in professional basketball.
Ladell Betts, a former Hawkeye standout in the backfield, is back in Iowa City coaching Iowa's running backs.
United Township High School graduate Kannon Burrage is returning home to coach the Black Hawk College men's basketball team.
After a breakout season at Iowa, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon expects to hear his name called Thursday night or Friday at the NFL Draft.