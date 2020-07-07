A messy situation may be on the verge of getting messier

If you thought COVID-19 already had turned the sports world upside down, just wait.
It’s entirely possible we haven’t seen anything yet.
We already have the major league baseball season beginning on July 23 (maybe), the NBA season resuming on July 30 (perhaps) and the NHL season restarting on Aug. 1 (possibly).
The NFL has eradicated two weeks of preseason games (There’s always a silver lining, isn’t there?). The Indy 500 is on Aug. 23, the Kentucky Derby is Sept. 5 and the Masters is the second weekend in November.
But things may be on the verge of getting even crazier.
We may have college basketball in October and college football in April.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, reportedly has proposed starting the college basketball season two weeks earlier than scheduled. Games slated for December — when the virus is expected to intensify and many schools won’t be having live classes — would be moved to late October and early November.
Games would start Oct. 27 instead of Nov. 10 and practices presumably might start as early as Sept. 15. It sounds as though there might be about a month-long intermission in the middle of the season.
But wait, there’s more.
The Ivy League reportedly could announce as early as Wednesday that it will shift its entire football season from the fall to the spring. A handful of lower-level colleges already have canceled their football seasons but if one entire conference just shuts down the sport for six months, it could have a trickle-down effect for everyone.
Some media outlets have reported that many FBS universities already are uncomfortable with the idea of having a football season this fall because the virus isn’t showing any signs of just going away. However, no one wants to be the first to pull that trigger.
It really looks like the Ivy League is going to pull it. Forbes Magazine stated that it’s a 98% certainty that the oldest college conference on earth is going to do this.
How long before everyone else follows?
Meanwhile, just about every sports activity out there these days is couched in "ifs." No one talks about when this game or season will be played but if it will happen at all.
Schedules are being announced for high school football seasons as we write this, but there remains widespread skepticism and fear that those games won’t be played.
The governor of Michigan already has recommended that all fall high school sports activities be shifted to the spring and a few other states are considering it.
It could be another trickle-down thing. If a few do it, everyone may follow, which will bring about another new set of problems. It could very well cripple some of the sports normally held in the spring.
I mean, you’re not going to run the cross country and track seasons concurrently, are you? That football player who also competes in baseball or track is going to have to choose one or the other. How many coaches are there who coach one sport in the spring and another one in the fall?
And high school sports already faces a critical shortage of officials. This could push that crisis over the edge.
We do actually have one state holding high school sports events now. Iowa has bucked the national trend by going forward with baseball and softball game this summer, but every day brings new reports of some team canceling or postponing a game because the second baseman’s sister’s best friend’s aunt tested positive for COVID-19.
I know some people in the know who are very skeptical that Iowa’s high school football season will come off, as scheduled.
It’s really one big mess.
It has been a mess for a few months now, and it’s not showing signs of getting any less messy.
