A messy situation may be on the verge of getting messier

The Ivy League reportedly could announce as early as Wednesday that it will shift its entire football season from the fall to the spring. A handful of lower-level colleges already have canceled their football seasons but if one entire conference just shuts down the sport for six months, it could have a trickle-down effect for everyone.

Some media outlets have reported that many FBS universities already are uncomfortable with the idea of having a football season this fall because the virus isn’t showing any signs of just going away. However, no one wants to be the first to pull that trigger.

It really looks like the Ivy League is going to pull it. Forbes Magazine stated that it’s a 98% certainty that the oldest college conference on earth is going to do this.

How long before everyone else follows?

Meanwhile, just about every sports activity out there these days is couched in "ifs." No one talks about when this game or season will be played but if it will happen at all.

Schedules are being announced for high school football seasons as we write this, but there remains widespread skepticism and fear that those games won’t be played.